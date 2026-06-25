Mthatha-born artist’s exhibition opens in New York this Friday

From Mthatha to Gqeberha to Cape Town The journey from Mthatha to New York is neither accidental nor overnight. Born in Mthatha and raised between the town and the village of Qhorha near Dutywa, Poswa grew up in a household where creativity was encouraged even if an artistic career was difficult to imagine.

“Art, for me, was clear from the beginning,” she recalls.

Her mother, a trained psychologist who later worked in education, paid close attention to her daughter’s artistic inclinations.

She collected magazines such as Garden and Home, exposing Poswa to worlds and aesthetics beyond what was immediately available in rural Eastern Cape.

Her story contains many of the turns familiar to countless

South African women whose ambitions develop alongside responsibilities. She left high school as a teenage mother.

Today, her son is 27 years old.

The story echoes a generation of women whose talents were often forced to negotiate with circumstance long before they could negotiate with galleries.

Poswa went on to study graphic design at Port Elizabeth Technikon (now Nelson Mandela University) and eventually specialised in textile design and technology.

In 2001 she moved to Cape Town where she landed her first job in textiles, producing hand-painted tableware at a Steenberg studio. She went on to work in retail, including at Foschini, a period she remembers fondly. “I actually enjoyed sales. It taught me quite a lot about business and selling things.”

Today Poswa is not only one of South Africa’s most celebrated ceramic artists and one of the