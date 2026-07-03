‘Reverse Futures’ asks us to imagine tomorrow through the eyes of the Global South

Instead, the JCAF offers something increasingly rare: conversation.

Curator and executive director Clive Kellner, together with a team of trained guides, guides visitors through the exhibition, unpacking each artwork within the broader narrative while encouraging dialogue rather than delivering lectures. Visitors are invited to respond, question and interpret instead of simply consuming information.

The approach is deliberate.

Rather than positioning expertise as something fixed on a gallery wall, knowledge becomes something shared between artwork, guide and audience.

It is an approach that feels particularly relevant at a time when more young people are entering galleries with genuine curiosity about African contemporary art. For newcomers, exhibitions can often feel intimidating, filled with unfamiliar language and invisible rules about how one is expected to behave.

By replacing labels with conversation, the JCAF lowers the barriers without simplifying the complexity of the work.

The exhibition, however, never loses its ability to overwhelm.

Walking through the galleries, there are moments when the scale of the ideas makes you feel remarkably small.

Few works embody that feeling more than Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler’s monumental Calculating Empires.

Stretching across an expansive wall, the work traces five centuries of relationships between technology, power, labour, colonialism and systems of control. At first glance, it is almost impossible to absorb. Timelines intersect with diagrams, historical events and technological developments, creating what feels like an endless visual archive.

Its sheer scale is intimidating.

But standing with it for longer changes the experience.

The further your eyes travel across its intricate details, the more connections begin to emerge.

Histories that initially seemed distant suddenly reveal themselves as personal. You begin to locate yourself within the timelines, recognising how technologies, colonial systems and global power structures continue to shape everyday life.

What initially appears overwhelming slowly becomes profoundly human.

Another work that lingers long after viewing is British-Nigerian interdisciplinary artist Yinka Shonibare’s Refugee Astronaut X.

The sculpture presents an astronaut dressed in a spacesuit constructed from Dutch wax fabric, textiles widely associated with African identity despite their complex colonial histories. The figure carries an oversized bag filled with objects collected by Shonibare in Madagascar.

Standing before it, a thought emerged almost instinctively: “It had to be a woman.”

There was something deeply familiar about the image of carrying an impossible amount while remaining composed. Strength disguised as elegance. Survival hidden be-neath grace.

The work leaves space for countless interpretations but the immediate emotional response says something about how successfully the exhibition allows visitors to bring themselves into the artworks rather than prescribing singular meanings.

Throughout Reverse Futures, Africa is never presented as abstraction.

You see it.

You hear it.

Sometimes, you even smell it.

South African artist Georgia Munnik’s Concrete Jasmine offers one of the exhibition’s most intimate encounters through scent.

Composed of sculptural flowerheads, the installation invites viewers to lean in. As they do, the unmistakable smell of jasmine mingles with damp concrete.

For anyone who knows Johannes-burg, the combination feels instantly recognisable. It is the fragrance of a city constantly balancing beauty and hardness, nature and infrastructure, memory and movement.

The work transforms smell into archive, reminding visitors that cities are remembered not only through photographs and buildings but through sensory experiences that often linger the longest.

It is perhaps one of the exhibition’s quietest works, yet among its most emotionally resonant.

What ultimately binds the diverse artworks together is their refusal to separate technology from humanity.

Technology appears throughout the exhibition, not as spectacle but as something deeply entangled with politics, memory, ecology and identity.

The broader conversation led to a simple but important question for Kellner: Why should people make time to experience exhibitions like this?

“Art plays a transformative role in our lives,” he says. “It reflects our society. It reflects the world we’re living in.”

For Kellner, the themes explored by the JCAF are never abstract intellectual exercises. They speak to contemporary life.

“We create themes where we think the topics are very important for people,” he explains. “The environment and how the future affects us all through technology.”

“It can also be uplifting, beautiful and meaningful.”

Perhaps Reverse Futures’ greatest achievement.

Rather than offering definitive answers about where humanity is heading, it creates space for better questions.

Whose futures have been ignored?

Whose knowledge has been dismissed?

What happens when Africa is no longer positioned as catching up with the future but recognised as actively imagining and creating it?

Leaving the JCAF, the questions remain. The exhibition does not ask visitors to abandon familiar narratives altogether. Instead, it asks them to widen them.