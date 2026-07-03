The South African Reserve Bank Museum opens its vaults to history, memory and the public

As I walked out of one of the exhibition spaces, I was stopped by Bongani Mthombeni, a security guard at the new SARB headquarters. Standing proudly in front of a photograph of the historic Netherdutch Reformed Church situated on the campus, he began narrating its history.

He spoke about how the Reserve Bank had acquired and preserved the building as a protected heritage site. There was an unmistakable pride in his voice, not only in the institution itself but in being part of a place that safeguards history.

Mthombeni proceeded to give me an impromptu tour of that section of the museum.

His enthusiasm revealed something profound about museums: they do not simply preserve objects. They create custodians. They foster ownership. They make people feel connected to histories that might otherwise remain distant.

The museum also houses memorabilia documenting the legacies of various Reserve Bank governors through different political and economic eras. From Chris Stals, who steered the institution during South Africa's democratic transition, to Tito Mboweni and Gill Marcus, visitors are offered insights into the philosophies and priorities that shaped monetary policy during critical moments in the country's history.

Yet it is the museum's art programme that perhaps most successfully bridges economics and everyday life.

The ZA@Work exhibition pays tribute to South African labourers whose contributions sustain the country's economy. Through artworks by several contemporary artists, labour is repositioned not merely as an economic input but as a deeply human endeavour.

Among the works featured is The Economist by Nkhensani Rihlampfu, created using shredded banknotes. The work invites reflection on value, labour and the symbolic power of currency itself.

The exhibition Her Currency: Heritage, Identity, Power and Memory extends these conversations further. Featuring works by Esther Mahlangu, Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi and Mary Sibande, the exhibition foregrounds women's experiences and contributions within broader narratives of nationhood and economic life.

Installed in the museum gardens is Sibande's monumental sculpture, Monument to an Absence.

The work immediately commands attention.

For several years, Sibande has interrogated monuments and the histories they uphold. At the SARB Museum, she continues that inquiry through a striking image of a Black woman mounted on what appears to be the skeletal remains of a horse.

"I've been interested in monuments and what they represent," Sibande explained during the opening.

"Monuments are reminders of conquest. They remind us of leaders and conquerors. I decided to place a Black woman on a horse, but I removed the horse so that you only see its skeleton. In that way I was speaking about absent figures."

The sculpture addresses a glaring omission within South Africa's monumental landscape.

"We don't have enough of our people on public monuments being celebrated," she said. "The work speaks about that absence — not enough of our heroes and voices are represented."

Crucially, Sibande chose not to elevate the monument on a traditional pedestal.

Instead, the sculpture exists at ground level.

"She's not high up there where she is unreachable," Sibande explained. "She's down here amongst us."

The decision fundamentally alters the relationship between monument and viewer. Rather than gazing upward at a distant heroic figure, audiences encounter the work at eye level, creating a sense of intimacy and shared humanity.

Sibande hopes visitors will project their own heroes into the work.

"I wanted viewers to place their own forebears, their freedom fighters, the people who built South Africa, into the monument," she said.

For the acclaimed artist, museums play a critical role in shaping society.

"Museums are essential in society because they preserve culture and memory," she said. "In South Africa, we don't have enough museums. They serve as educational spaces and offer alternative forms of thinking that you may not necessarily encounter in schools."

"They are important because generations will learn through these spaces. That is how, as a society, we create alternative ways of building our future," she said.

Her sentiments echo the broader ambition of the SARB Museum.

In opening its doors to the public, the Reserve Bank is not merely showcasing the history of money. It is inviting South Africans into conversations about power, labour, memory and belonging.

Institutions such as central banks may continue to appear distant and complex. But museums have the capacity to humanise even the most intimidating spaces.