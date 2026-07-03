Why South Africa fathers need to read to and with their children

When literacy activist and author Madoda Ndlakuse started working for Nal’ibali in June 2016, he facilitated various literacy activities that required the involvement of mothers and fathers.

Over the years he noticed something peculiar: the absence of fathers in parent meetings, literacy workshops and other educational activities involving their children.

Many fathers, Ndlakuse noted, would become visible only when their children achieved something remarkable, such as becoming published young writers.

“While that support was encouraging, I felt that children needed their fathers’ involvement much earlier and more consistently,” Ndlakuse says.

He also observed that the few fathers who took part in their children’s literacy journeys helped build their children’s confidence, improved their attitudes towards learning and contributed to fewer behavioural challenges at school.

“Children valued and treasured their fathers’ support. The positive impact was clear.”

Inspired by the experiences, the Eastern Cape-born father of two daughters sought to mobilise more fathers through the initiative Men’s Literacy Imbizo. Founded in 2022, the initiative aims to encourage men to reflect on their own literacy journeys and how reading and education shaped their lives.

“We remind them that they have an important role to play not only in their children’s education but also as reading role models,” Ndlakuse says.

Reading is not for mothers only The tasks of a child’s learning experience involving reading, writing and homework usually falls on mothers, aunties and grannies. Fathers seldom take up the roles, justifying this by prioritising societal expectations to provide and protect.

Some men also believe that reading is a feminine activity, contrary to notions of masculinity.

Another reason for starting the initiative was to challenge the stereotype that early childhood development and literacy are solely the responsibility of mothers.

“Raising readers is a shared responsibility and fathers have a powerful role to play in nurturing a love of reading and learning,” Ndlakuse says.

Like many boys growing up, we didn’t have consistent male figures who saw reading as a gateway to bonding and emotional development. In most households, particularly in disadvantaged communities, reading was an afterthought; bread-and-butter issues took priority.

Reading is, however, food for the mind and soul. It sustained young Ndlakuse as he relocated to various places across the Eastern Cape while living with various relatives.

To escape the stress and loneliness as a child who was not raised by his biological parents, books became his companions. In Standard 5 he and peers would ransack old school cupboards to indulge in dusty books.

Ndlakuse’s reading was also inspired by his childhood friends who were passionate soccer fans. Publications such as Kick-Off, Soccer News, Pace and Drum were his

daily bread.

“Looking back, books gave me comfort, knowledge and hope. They opened doors to places I had never seen and helped shape the man

that I am today. Reading truly saved my life.”