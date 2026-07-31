When parenting reaches breaking point, ‘Bad Behaviour’ asks who we trust with our children

Scroll through TikTok for long enough and you will inevitably find them: exhausted parents filming themselves after another difficult day, asking strangers for advice about teenagers who refuse to listen, children struggling with addiction or young people whose behaviour has spiralled beyond what families feel equipped to manage.

Some videos are humorous. Others are heartbreaking. Many end with the same refrain: “I’ve tried everything.”

That desperation has become part of modern parenting. It has also created fertile ground for an industry promising quick fixes.

The new upcoming documentary series Bad Behaviour examines what happens when families, convinced they have reached the end of the road, hand their children over to behavioural correction camps and rehabilitation facilities that promise discipline, transformation and a second chance. For some families, the decision changed their lives forever.

Produced by IdeaCandy for M-Net, the investigative series explores South Africa’s growing “troubled teen” industry, questioning the practices inside some of the facilities and the systems that allow them to continue operating with limited oversight.

For director Richard Gregory, the investigation quickly became about something much larger than misbehaving teenagers.

“I hope people are looking less at the behaviour of the children and more at parenting as a concept,” he says. “How do we parent effectively? How do we deal with children when they’re going off the rails? That’s the conversation we need to be having.”

That shift in perspective is important. Rather than portraying parents as villains, Bad Behaviour presents many of them as people caught between fear, exhaustion and hope.

The promise is seductive. Send your child away for a few weeks or months, trust experienced professionals and they will return disciplined, respectful and “fixed”.

But Gregory says the promise should immediately raise alarm bells. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution for kids,” he says. “It sounds obvious when you say it out loud but that’s exactly what many of these camps are promising.”

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution for kids," he says. "It sounds obvious when you say it out loud but that's exactly what many of these camps are promising."

Throughout the series, psychologists and medical professionals repeatedly challenge the notion that complex behavioural issues can be solved through a standardised programme. Every child arrives carrying different experiences, different trauma and different needs. Treating hundreds of young people as though they require identical intervention can do more harm than good.

For Gregory, that became one of the production team’s biggest takeaways after spending nearly a year researching, filming and editing the documentary.

“It was one of the biggest lessons for all of us,” he says. “The idea that you can put 300 children through the same system and expect the same outcome is incredibly dangerous.”

The investigation also exposed uncomfortable parallels in South Africa’s rehabilitation sector.

Gregory says he was struck by recurring reports of abuse emerging from facilities supposedly established to help vulnerable people.

“The idea that physical punishment or abuse is somehow going to correct the impulses that led someone into substance abuse or behavioural challenges is ludicrous,” he says. “In many cases, people leave these places more traumatised than when they arrived.”

The trauma sits at the centre of several case studies featured in the series.

Among them is the story of a mother who believed she was enrolling her son in a programme that would prepare him for a career as a game ranger.

Instead, Gregory says, the boy died after being subjected to horrific abuse.

Members of the public blamed his mother for making the decision to send her son there.

Gregory rejects the criticism.

“I have so much sympathy for the parents,” he says. “I’m a parent myself. Parenting is hard. Nobody ever said it was easy.”

He understands why families are drawn to promises of transformation, especially when they feel conventional support has failed.

“When someone offers what looks like a solution, it’s understandable that parents want to believe it will work.”

That empathy, however, exists alongside difficult questions.