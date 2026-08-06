Three nights. Three artists. One feeling: Live music is back

“I actually work with international producers quite a lot. But the goal isn’t for them to make me sound like London or Los Angeles. It’s the opposite. I want them to step into my world and help elevate a sound that’s rooted in Cape Town. For a long time we looked overseas for validation. I’m much more interested in asking: ‘What does Cape Town sound like?’ And then inviting world-class collaborators to work on that. I don’t want to export someone else’s identity,” replied Nevis when I once broached this subject. Fair enough.

I really need to work on my global-recognition-equals-success expectations. The audience proved this throughout the night; they knew the Jimmy Nevis story and more importantly, they saw themselves in this story as they sang along to hits like PREY, 7764 and F.B.A wherein he asks the Cape-common: Is jy jas? (Are you mad?)

Wat het almal in verleentheid laat lag? (What made everyone laugh in the past?) That made everyone cringe and laugh at the same time.

The defining moment of the evening came with the debut of AK87, a tribute to Ashley Kriel. An anti-apartheid activist. Killed at 20. In Bonteheuwel. 1987.

Actor Dean Smith, who’d infused theatrical monologues in between Nevis songs throughout the evening, also enacted a moving tribute just after AK87.

This is how history survives. Not in textbooks alone but in songs, stages and collective memory. Given the social challenges confronting Cape Town, particularly the Cape Flats side, these are the stories younger generations deserve to inherit.

Among those in attendance was Dr Reuben Richards, the author of Bastaards or Humans: The Unspoken Heritage of Coloured People, whose work has long explored identity, family and historical trauma in coloured communities. As was Western Cape Minister for Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie and Artscape Theatre CEO (who was also present at Dana’s show) Marlene Le Roux. And most notably, Ashley Kriel’s elder sister, Michel Assure.

As much as this was a music-and-theatre production, something deeper was unfolding at the Homecoming Centre. Remembrance, reckoning and connection.

Thank you, Jimmy.

After the emotional evening, I took Friday off before resuming my musicking on Saturday with 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist for Music, Ndumiso Manana. The show, Mending Broken Hearts, had been sold out since 16 July. Don’t ask how I got a ticket. But I was there.

The audience could not have been more different from Dana’s wonderfully diverse Gen Y audience or Nevis’s largely Gen X following. Manana’s crowd was Gen Z and overwhelmingly female.

From the first note, it became crystal clear why this eSwatini-born, Drakensberg Boys Choir School-trained, UCT South African College of Music alumnus is one of the country’s most compelling voices.

I struggle to find the words to capture Manana. His first name, Ndumiso, says it all for those who understand Nguni languages.

Perhaps today’s edition of the Mail & Guardian should have arrived with a Manana CD tucked inside. Thereafter, all I would’ve written was: Listen to the CD. The end.

I have not heard vocals delivered that effortlessly in years. I sat back and surrendered to it all.

The Gen Z audience knew every lyric. Every. Single. Word.