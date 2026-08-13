The KZN Art Fair wants your money. Just don't ask them for a seat at the table

After the apparent failure of the Durban Art Fair, staged in the thick of the city, the KZN Art Fair relocated more than an hour away to Hilton College, piggybacking on the established Hilton Arts Festival. Hilton is undeniably beautiful: manicured lawns, impressive facilities and an audience reportedly approaching 25 000. Even en route, East Coast Radio cheerfully advertised the festival. But as I approached, it felt less like entering an art fair than crossing a border: colonial architecture, carefree seclusion and an unmistakably affluent crowd.

There is an obvious practical logic to placing a new art fair inside a cultural event with established infrastructure, traffic and visibility. I wouldn’t dream of arguing that the fair should not be at Hilton. But location is never merely location in South Africa. Hilton is not a neutral white box floating above history. Let’s be honest, it is quite white.

It is a private school environment in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. It carries a particular social geography and a particular relationship to wealth, education and privilege. That does not make the school bad. It makes the location meaningful. If you are going to build a new art market there, you cannot simultaneously pretend that geography has nothing to do with access.

At the ticket desk, I heard a rather posh older white woman ask the price, then exclaim at the R180 full ticket: “What a bargain!” Indeed.

Yet despite the conspicuous wealth on show, I heard persistent rumblings that sales were slow. I asked award-winning photographer Cedric Nunn, who offered a dark reading: “It’s a true reflection of where we are. Where we are in Hilton and where we are in South Africa. One of the reasons they’re not buying is they are shitting themselves because they can see that the wealth they’ve created is disappearing before their eyes … They are busy trying to make sense of the madness. The madness they created.”

The fair had an education programme. It had talks, panel discussions, workshops, book launches and opportunities for discourse. Education is explicitly part of the proposition. That makes university students rather important. Yet the students I brought were not treated as people in whom they might want to invest. They were treated as paying customers. Just show up with R50. Consume. Leave.

Another industry colleague who prefers to go unnamed, said R50 was “nothing” to students at Hilton. I’m sure it isn’t. Perhaps it is nothing to some students. But the assumption is precisely the problem. South Africa is one of the most unequal societies in the world. A private-school student in the Midlands and a public-university student arriving from a township or rural community do not inhabit the same economic reality. The difference between them is not solved by putting “student” on the ticket category. Student is not a socioeconomic class. There are students who can spend R50 without thinking. There are students who cannot.