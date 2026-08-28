South Africa’s creator economy looks beyond brand deals for growth

The push comes as content creation becomes an increasingly accessible route into entrepreneurship. A smartphone and an internet connection can provide a starting point, although turning an audience into a sustainable business requires consistency, production skills, marketing and commercial partnerships.

Matomane says the opportunity is particularly significant in South Africa, where youth unemployment remains high.

According to Statistics South Africa, the youth unemployment rate stood at 47.4% in the second quarter of 2026.

He says the income, skills and businesses being developed through content creation means the sector should be treated as an industry rather than simply a collection of side hustles.

Connectivity is central to that growth. OpenServe marketing and communications executive Slungile Mlambo says the company’s partnership with the South African Social Media Awards reflects its role in providing the infrastructure that allows people to participate in the digital economy.

“Connections start with us,” Mlambo says.

OpenServe operates more than 180 000km of fibre infrastructure and connects 97% of municipalities. The company is expanding into townships and previously underserved areas to widen access to high-quality fibre. It also plans to invest in smarter technologies and greener networks while keeping services affordable.

Mlambo says connectivity is helping people start businesses from home, allowing small businesses to reach international customers through e-commerce and enabling creators to develop digital side hustles.

She also points to online access to education and skills development as another way connectivity can create opportunities for young people.

For creators, reliable connectivity is essential for producing and distributing content, livestreaming, communicating with audiences and working with commercial partners. The same infrastructure can allow an entrepreneur to sell products online or a small business to reach customers beyond South Africa.