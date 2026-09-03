Gig Guide: FNB Art Joburg 19th Edition, UKZN Instrumental Showcase, Open Book Festival

FNB Art Joburg returns for its 19th edition FNB Art Joburg returns to the Sandton Convention Centre from 4 to 6 September, bringing galleries, artists and art lovers together for its 19th edition.

The fair continues its focus on contemporary African art, with a programme spanning specialised exhibition sections, large-scale installations, print and publishing, talks and curator-led walkabouts.

This year's edition also introduces ARC, a new section joining the fair's established platforms and Open City, which extends the experience into Johannesburg's wider cultural landscape.

Visitors can expect to encounter work from leading galleries and emerging artists from across the continent, alongside conversations exploring developments and ideas shaping Africa's contemporary art scene.