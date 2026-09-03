Gig Guide: FNB Art Joburg 19th Edition, UKZN Instrumental Showcase, Open Book Festival

FNB Art Joburg returns for its 19th edition
FNB Art Joburg returns to the Sandton Convention Centre from 4 to 6 September, bringing galleries, artists and art lovers together for its 19th edition.
The fair continues its focus on contemporary African art, with a programme spanning specialised exhibition sections, large-scale installations, print and publishing, talks and curator-led walkabouts.
This year's edition also introduces ARC, a new section joining the fair's established platforms and Open City, which extends the experience into Johannesburg's wider cultural landscape.
Visitors can expect to encounter work from leading galleries and emerging artists from across the continent, alongside conversations exploring developments and ideas shaping Africa's contemporary art scene.
Tickets are available via Tixsa and include access to the fair, talks and guided tours.
UKZN's next generation takes the stage
The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents its 2026 Instrumental Showcase on Wednesday, 9 September, featuring emerging musicians from the UKZN School of Arts Music Programme.
The showcase will spotlight the creativity and versatility of the university's young instrumentalists, with performances from pianist and keyboardist Phethokuhle Shozi, bassist Zolile Mgqatsa, saxophonist Jude Miller and trumpeter Phakamile Mtshali, alongside other student musicians. The programme will draw on compositions by influential musicians including Bheki Mseleku, Freddie Hubbard and Andile Yenana.
Whether you're a jazz enthusiast or simply keen to support the next generation of South African musicians, the evening offers an opportunity to experience young talent in a live setting.
Open Book Festival celebrates African stories
The Open Book Festival returns to Cape Town from 4 to 6 September, bringing writers, readers and literature lovers together for a weekend celebrating the richness of African storytelling.
Since launching in 2011, the festival has grown into one of the city's biggest literary gatherings, with this year's programme exploring a range of genres and themes, including stories that reflect the diversity of African experiences.
Among the writers appearing for the first time are Lulama Mali, Kirsten Deane, Jean-Paul Willemse and Preven Reddy, joining established voices such as Pumla Dineo Gqola, Siphokazi Jonas, Maneo Mohale, Athambile Masola and Mohale Mashigo.
Food lovers can also explore culinary events featuring Onezwa Mbola, Karen Dudley, Fehmz and Jane Nshuti, while the festival marketplace offers an opportunity to discover local businesses and creatives.
Open Book Festival takes place at the Homecoming Centre, District Six in Cape Town.
Tickets cost R50 per event and are available via Webtickets.