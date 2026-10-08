Five ways to give your summer wardrobe a refresh

Every time anyone says summer or warmer weather, best believe a cold front will humble us. However, it is getting warmer and it is time to let those effortless pieces shine and make an appearance for summer.

I am sure you have heard of the age-old fashion theory of buying statement pieces as anchors to your wardrobe.

It really does work. However, there is nothing wrong with adding bold pieces people would not expect from you. These are pieces to wear up or down for different occasions, leaving you looking trendy but timeless.

Barrel Jeans These are a definite must-have this summer. The cut is usually a fitted, high- or mid-rise waist that is loose-fitting through the thighs and knees and narrows at the ankle. This is what the girls are having fun with this summer.

You can pair it with a cropped tank top, a round-neck crew tee, a striped shirt or even a denim shirt. A fitted blazer over a round-neck crew shirt, paired with some loafers, is another way to style your barrel jeans.

Because of their volume, you might want to keep your shoe and top a little simple because the jeans are a statement themselves.