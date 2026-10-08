Five ways to give your summer wardrobe a refresh

Every time anyone says summer or warmer weather, best believe a cold front will humble us. However, it is getting warmer and it is time to let those effortless pieces shine and make an appearance for summer.
I am sure you have heard of the age-old fashion theory of buying statement pieces as anchors to your wardrobe.
It really does work. However, there is nothing wrong with adding bold pieces people would not expect from you. These are pieces to wear up or down for different occasions, leaving you looking trendy but timeless.
Barrel Jeans
These are a definite must-have this summer. The cut is usually a fitted, high- or mid-rise waist that is loose-fitting through the thighs and knees and narrows at the ankle. This is what the girls are having fun with this summer.
You can pair it with a cropped tank top, a round-neck crew tee, a striped shirt or even a denim shirt. A fitted blazer over a round-neck crew shirt, paired with some loafers, is another way to style your barrel jeans.
Because of their volume, you might want to keep your shoe and top a little simple because the jeans are a statement themselves.
Depending on your budget, these can retail for as low as R299.95 at Ackermans or R499 at Ayana. If your budget allows, you can shop at Levi’s for just R1 599.
Soccer Jersey
Soccer jerseys are such a risk because soccer fans can spot a non-soccer watcher from miles away and, yes, they will ask you who the midfielder of Arsenal is.
But they are cool, especially if you can get the classic shirt of a soccer team. That just makes the look even more interesting.
These go well with classic denim, whether it’s a straight-leg, a barrel or even the skinny jeans we have since forgotten. You can also pair them with a mini bubble skirt or mid-crew socks with the Boys Of Soweto retro running kicks that come in black and white or red and white. This can be a fun festival outfit that can get you debating soccer politics in line to get into Orlando Amstel Arena.
Sports jersey heads know exactly where they shop their exclusives. In fact, they are particular about it. However, you can shop these at Sportsman’s Warehouse, with prices ranging from R499.90 up to R2 699.90, depending on the brand. Or you can shop at Nike or Adidas outlets.
Adidas Samba Jane
These are definite must-haves this summer. They are controversial, with haters saying they look like Sambas with a sunroof. I disagree.
The hybrid, low-profile slip-on ballet flats with traditional Samba detailing are for the cool girls. I like them worn obnoxiously with other Adidas pieces.
They look so good paired with an Adidas ankle sock, Adidas bubble shorts and an Adidas Firebird track jacket, all burgundy except for the socks.
If that does not work for you, you can do the long bubble skirt (I am sure we have established that I am obsessed with these) and a crew neck that is two sizes bigger.
What pulls this together is the accessories. A statement earring or statement rings on all your fingers. You can even do a bracelet stack on both arms just to tie the look together. Perfect outfit for Pantone Sundays if you are not trying to do too much.
They come in different styles and colours, so they retail from R1 799 to R2 199 on the Adidas website.
Tote Bag
We need a big bag to fit all seasons in one day. Also, we are work-from-anywhere girlies, so we have to have a bag that can fit our entire lives.
Tote bags are a tricky purchase because we have to pick one that can accommodate our everyday style, whether we are dressing up or down. Being aware of things like colour, shape, size, material and affordability is important because these can be pricey.
Here are two options if you are on the market for a new tote bag. The Akira Mini Suede Leather Tote from Poetry is versatile and well crafted. It is one of those pieces you can walk into a meeting with and head straight to Nine Yards to have coffee afterwards. It lives everywhere.
The Akira retails for R1 599. Just go to Poetry and touch it — you will understand.
Country Road also has a good range of tote bags that are understated. They can be expensive but we know that Country Road is a well-trusted brand that prides itself on quality and longevity. Qualities you need in this economy.
Alternatively, come raid my closet for a bunch of free totes I have collected for free over the years.
Sunglasses
Jewellery for the face.
This is such a fun and understated way to complete a look.
Sunglasses can add flavour to personality and give a confidence boost. Ray-Ban Wayfarer, Ray- Ban Aviator or Prada Shadowplay Sunglasses. All out of my budget but a girl can dream.
Now that it is the end of the year and some of you will be getting your bonuses, think about investing in a good pair of sunglasses for summer. You can find these at Sunglass Hut and other high-end stores.
And if you are a girl on a budget, you can shop the same or similar style at retailers such as Mr Price, Edgars, H&M, Zara or Cotton On.
I would like to say look for a frame that suits your face but this is the only life you will ever live, so go wild. Look for frames that are colourful and unique or frames that you can wear day and night. Let’s not overthink this one.
Summer looks different now that weather patterns have changed drastically. Add items that will accommodate weather changes but will also have a long life in your wardrobe. Fashion is fun and it is meant to add a layer to your personality.
Enjoy colours, textures, materials and maybe surprise yourself with something you probably would never wear this summer.