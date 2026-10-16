Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge retains two Michelin Keys, putting people at the heart of its success

Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge has retained its two Michelin Keys, reaffirming its position among South African properties recognised by the Michelin Guide when it expanded its hotel distinctions to Africa last year.
The Michelin Keys are awarded by the internationally recognised Michelin Guide created in 1900 by French tyre company founders André and Édouard Michelin.
Being on the Michelin Keys list means that the quality of the service offered by the establishment is prestigious and consistent.
For example, the establishment will never know when an inspector will be there because they operate under complete anonymity.
“The guest made a booking just like anyone else and experienced the high quality of service that every guest receives at Kruger Shalati”, says Gavin Ferreira, the concession general manager. “It’s a huge credit to our team’s daily service standards. And continues to be so.”
Ferreira says that winning the accolade is one thing but maintaining the standard of the establishment is another.
Kruger Shalati has ensured that the standard has not dropped since receiving the first key. It has ensured the experience is one guests never forget.
To do this, Ferreira and executive chef Vusi Mbatha travel twice a year to research the leading trends in restaurants and then use the knowledge to set a new standard for the Kruger.
What elevates the experience even more is the fact that most of the team members are from in and around the Kruger. They are familiar with the land and are able to give the guests an intimate experience of the place.
For the independent South African hospitality group, Motsamayi Tourism Group, retaining the two keys strengthens its international profile and offers prospective guests independent reassurance of the experience.
This festive season, you can book yourself and your family some time at Kruger Shalati to experience Michelin-recognised hospitality.