Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge retains two Michelin Keys, putting people at the heart of its success

“The guest made a booking just like anyone else and experienced the high quality of service that every guest receives at Kruger Shalati”, says Gavin Ferreira, the concession general manager. “It’s a huge credit to our team’s daily service standards. And continues to be so.”

Ferreira says that winning the accolade is one thing but maintaining the standard of the establishment is another.

Kruger Shalati has ensured that the standard has not dropped since receiving the first key. It has ensured the experience is one guests never forget.

To do this, Ferreira and executive chef Vusi Mbatha travel twice a year to research the leading trends in restaurants and then use the knowledge to set a new standard for the Kruger.