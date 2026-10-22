Elie Saab brings evening glamour to H&M

Elie Saab’s embellished eveningwear and sculpted silhouettes are the focus of his collaboration with H&M, unveiled in Sandton on Tuesday before its South African retail release.

At The Leonardo, gowns stood on red plinths against red curtains, with campaign images playing on large screens. The display offered a close view of how the Lebanese designer’s established style has been adapted for the Swedish retailer.

A black floor-length gown had an asymmetric neckline and an oversized bow at the waist. Nearby, a green dress combined a gathered bodice with a flowing skirt and a scarf-like neck detail. A strapless metallic dress shaded from gold to black was styled with a large black flower at the neck.

A relaxed leather bomber jacket and matching knee-length skirt broadened the offering beyond occasionwear.

The collection spans womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, with lace, gradient sequins and signature monograms appearing alongside shimmering separates and sharply cut tailoring.

The partnership brings elements of Saab’s established style into H&M’s range, drawing on a reputation built over more than four decades.

Saab founded his fashion house in Beirut in 1982, aged 18. It has since expanded across couture, ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance, with ateliers in Beirut and Paris.

His international profile rose in 2002 when Halle Berry wore one of his gowns to accept the best actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball. In 2006, he joined the official Paris haute couture calendar as a corresponding member.

Speaking to British Vogue about the H&M collaboration, Saab emphasised the continuity in his work.

“We’ve never been driven by trends,” he said. “If you look across the archives, what you see is consistency and craftsmanship.”

The challenge is to carry that identity into garments produced for a broader retail market. In the pieces displayed in Sandton, the connection was most apparent in the gathered bodices, prominent bows and embellished surfaces. The leather separates offered a less formal inter-pretation, retaining the coordinated look without the scale of an evening gown.

For H&M, the collaboration continues a programme that began with Karl Lagerfeld in 2004. Subsequent partnerships have included Stella McCartney, Comme des Garçons, Versace, Maison Martin Margiela and Balmain.

For the Saab business, it also accompanies growth in its ready-towear offering. Group chief executive Elie Saab Jr told Fashionista that the partnership came as the brand was expanding across different territories and developing that part of its business.

H&M’s styling material suggests combining individual pieces with an existing wardrobe. Ann-Sofie Johansson, its creative adviser and head of womenswear design, pro-poses pairing a tuxedo shirt with worn denim or a tailored blazer with jeans, giving the formal garments a more casual use.

The Elie Saab H&M collection goes on sale on Thursday 22 October at Sandton City in Johannesburg, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and online through Superbalist.