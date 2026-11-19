Its discipline is visible in the crews through repetition, synchronisation and attention to another dancer’s timing. Its commentary emerges through routines that make every day experiences publicly legible. The accounts of survival performed in Katlehong are not incidental stories pasted onto choreography; they show how movement can carry a community’s arguments about its circumstances. Style, too, becomes a way of making presence felt.

Under apartheid, that public presence was inseparable from questions of dignity and self-determination. Under democracy, a dance can celebrate freedom while exposing the distance between freedom’s promise and the conditions of township life. Joy and social criticism need not cancel each other out; pantsula makes room for both.

Mohlabane’s ambition grew from practice. He encountered pantsula as a child and joined Via Katlehong as a teenager. Over more than two decades as dancer, choreographer and eventually co-director, he helped take the form onto international stages.

At the centre of Pantsula, My World is a methodology developed through his work. It is an approach connecting movement, rhythm and musicality with communication, identity, discipline, community, social history and collective expression. It is not merely a catalogue of steps.

Mohlabane’s larger vision paired a technical training centre with a media and research library encompassing music, fashion, oral histories and stylistic differences. The academy was imagined not only as a place for training but a place to retain context. After his death, the task became how to transmit knowledge without relying on his presence.

From the street to the syllabus The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) became the project’s institutional home after its work with Mohlabane. The main programme ran from September 2025 to September 2026, linking methodology development and training in which Mohlabane was involved until his untimely passing. The heritage festival presented with Buru Ventures was staged in August in Katlehong.

Its practical components included masterclasses, facilitator inductions, workshops, residencies, cultural exchange, school outreach, focus groups and round-table discussions. The Mshoza roundtable went beyond the methodology and it might become an annual gathering. Performance was one element of a broader attempt to build a transmission network.

The multiplier model was employed with 16 facilitators trained in the methodology. The practitioners can work with further groups rather than leaving every session dependent on the founder or a single visiting instructor. About 156 professional and semi-profes-sional dancers participated and 149 primary and secondary school learners were reached. The overall reach was 357 direct dance beneficiaries.

Katlehong anchors this work. The IFAS in Braamfontein hosted subsequent dialogue. There were community workshops and outreach in Katlehong too.

The festival brought the different strands together: two weeks of preparatory work with schools and pantsula groups, about 450 attendees, some 150 participants and performers actively involved and 10 artistic performances.

More revealing is the combination of dancing with discussion about contracts, artist fees, administration, funding, international presentation, health and wellness. Transmission involves the conditions under which practitioners can sustain their work, not only what they can demonstrate on a floor.

Documentation offers another route beyond the event. It is the completed educational programme, recorded gestures and step sequences, and four filmed teaching sequences that can support later learning. The next test is whether regular teaching, accessible venues and practitioner support continue after the festival calendar has moved on.

Jean Spiri, the IFAS director, said they were proud to support Pantsula, My World as part of a broader cultural collaboration involving exchange, learning and community participation. He described pantsula as a movement rooted in youth, involvement and heritage. He paid tribute to Mohlabane’s role in helping the genre earn wider recognition in South Africa, France and beyond.

Preservation must not become permission There is much to gain when pantsula enters classrooms and archives. Learners can encounter township practice as knowledge worthy of sustained attention. Teachers gain material they can revisit; practitioners gain opportunities to explain their methods; and histories need not disappear when a particular dancer is no longer there to tell them. Institutions can supply space, documentation and continuity that an exhausted crew cannot always provide alone. There is nothing inherently disloyal about wanting those resources.

The danger begins when support becomes authority over the form. Who decides which variation is correct? Who receives the right to teach? Who controls recordings and whose account becomes the official history? These are questions of community ownership in a practical sense, not a claim about exclusive legal title.

Standardisation should therefore be a tool, not a border. Shared terminology can help teachers communicate without declaring regional differences or crew innovations defective. A filmed sequence can demonstrate one approach without becoming the only authorised version. The most useful archive would record who taught a movement, where it circulated and how practitioners understand it. Context is part of the knowledge, not supplementary information to be discarded once the feet have been filmed.

Inclusive access must likewise mean the possibility of learning regularly, becoming a facilitator, contributing to teaching material and helping shape programme decisions. For younger and emerging practitioners, participation without a route into responsibility risks reproducing the same narrow circle of authority. Practitioner leadership should be built into governance, with clear credit, fair remuneration and meaningful influence over how knowledge is recorded and circulated.