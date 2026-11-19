At the DH Williams Community Centre in Katlehong the hall falls still as dancers, schoolchildren, cultural workers and neighbours stand in memory of Buru Isaac Mohlabane.
The pioneering choreographer and dancer died in a motor accident last December, aged 42, as his lifelong mission of formalising and documenting the pantsula dance methodology and transmission came to fruition.
For a moment, the gathering in his hometown holds its movement in reserve.
Then a whistle cuts through the hall and the floor answers as 10 performances get under way. Spotis sit low over the eyes; delela dungarees, creased Dickies and tightly laced All Stars make clothing part of the performance. Heels and toes strike out quick patterns. Swashbuckling hips turn against the beat. Crews gather into unison, then release a dancer into a solo that challenges the next one to respond.
The audience is captivated by Mchacho’s Entertainment’s dramatic Thriller-inspired routine while Shakers and Movers express joy and pain without words. Red Devils turn accounts of imprisonment, death and survival into movement.
Female presence is not overlooked with Skhanda Queens, one of the four all-women groups on the stage, reflecting on the feminine world, domestic demands and personal ambition. Other crews, such as Mshoza Nation from Orange Farm and Siyanqoba Academy for Girls from Soweto, are part of the after-school programme aimed at young women and which benefitted from the festival and the methodology transmission.
Not leaving the young behind, learners from Monde, Reagile and Mogobeng primary schools in Katlehong enter a jika majika circle, taking their place in a language that older practitioners have helped them learn. Their participation is remembrance that looks backwards but they carry the work forward.
This is the public face of Pantsula, My World, an experiment in transmission of the energetic South African dance culture dating from the 1970s and ’80s. It is also a tribute to Mohlabane. Behind this community festival lie training sessions, school outreach, roundtables and efforts to document a practice and science usually inherited through crews and community spaces.
The question unfolding on the floor is larger than whether pantsula can enter a syllabus. It is whether the syllabus can learn to move with pantsula, and whether those who keep the dance alive will retain the right to shape its future.
A dance that was never only a dance
Pantsula is an expression developed in South Africa’s urban township culture. It joins dance to dress, slang, attitude and music. To recognise only the steps is to miss the social world that gives the steps meaning.
Its discipline is visible in the crews through repetition, synchronisation and attention to another dancer’s timing. Its commentary emerges through routines that make every day experiences publicly legible. The accounts of survival performed in Katlehong are not incidental stories pasted onto choreography; they show how movement can carry a community’s arguments about its circumstances. Style, too, becomes a way of making presence felt.
Under apartheid, that public presence was inseparable from questions of dignity and self-determination. Under democracy, a dance can celebrate freedom while exposing the distance between freedom’s promise and the conditions of township life. Joy and social criticism need not cancel each other out; pantsula makes room for both.
Mohlabane’s ambition grew from practice. He encountered pantsula as a child and joined Via Katlehong as a teenager. Over more than two decades as dancer, choreographer and eventually co-director, he helped take the form onto international stages.
At the centre of Pantsula, My World is a methodology developed through his work. It is an approach connecting movement, rhythm and musicality with communication, identity, discipline, community, social history and collective expression. It is not merely a catalogue of steps.
Mohlabane’s larger vision paired a technical training centre with a media and research library encompassing music, fashion, oral histories and stylistic differences. The academy was imagined not only as a place for training but a place to retain context. After his death, the task became how to transmit knowledge without relying on his presence.
From the street to the syllabus
The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) became the project’s institutional home after its work with Mohlabane. The main programme ran from September 2025 to September 2026, linking methodology development and training in which Mohlabane was involved until his untimely passing. The heritage festival presented with Buru Ventures was staged in August in Katlehong.
Its practical components included masterclasses, facilitator inductions, workshops, residencies, cultural exchange, school outreach, focus groups and round-table discussions. The Mshoza roundtable went beyond the methodology and it might become an annual gathering. Performance was one element of a broader attempt to build a transmission network.
The multiplier model was employed with 16 facilitators trained in the methodology. The practitioners can work with further groups rather than leaving every session dependent on the founder or a single visiting instructor. About 156 professional and semi-profes-sional dancers participated and 149 primary and secondary school learners were reached. The overall reach was 357 direct dance beneficiaries.
Katlehong anchors this work. The IFAS in Braamfontein hosted subsequent dialogue. There were community workshops and outreach in Katlehong too.
The festival brought the different strands together: two weeks of preparatory work with schools and pantsula groups, about 450 attendees, some 150 participants and performers actively involved and 10 artistic performances.
More revealing is the combination of dancing with discussion about contracts, artist fees, administration, funding, international presentation, health and wellness. Transmission involves the conditions under which practitioners can sustain their work, not only what they can demonstrate on a floor.
Documentation offers another route beyond the event. It is the completed educational programme, recorded gestures and step sequences, and four filmed teaching sequences that can support later learning. The next test is whether regular teaching, accessible venues and practitioner support continue after the festival calendar has moved on.
Jean Spiri, the IFAS director, said they were proud to support Pantsula, My World as part of a broader cultural collaboration involving exchange, learning and community participation. He described pantsula as a movement rooted in youth, involvement and heritage. He paid tribute to Mohlabane’s role in helping the genre earn wider recognition in South Africa, France and beyond.
Preservation must not become permission
There is much to gain when pantsula enters classrooms and archives. Learners can encounter township practice as knowledge worthy of sustained attention. Teachers gain material they can revisit; practitioners gain opportunities to explain their methods; and histories need not disappear when a particular dancer is no longer there to tell them. Institutions can supply space, documentation and continuity that an exhausted crew cannot always provide alone. There is nothing inherently disloyal about wanting those resources.
The danger begins when support becomes authority over the form. Who decides which variation is correct? Who receives the right to teach? Who controls recordings and whose account becomes the official history? These are questions of community ownership in a practical sense, not a claim about exclusive legal title.
Standardisation should therefore be a tool, not a border. Shared terminology can help teachers communicate without declaring regional differences or crew innovations defective. A filmed sequence can demonstrate one approach without becoming the only authorised version. The most useful archive would record who taught a movement, where it circulated and how practitioners understand it. Context is part of the knowledge, not supplementary information to be discarded once the feet have been filmed.
Inclusive access must likewise mean the possibility of learning regularly, becoming a facilitator, contributing to teaching material and helping shape programme decisions. For younger and emerging practitioners, participation without a route into responsibility risks reproducing the same narrow circle of authority. Practitioner leadership should be built into governance, with clear credit, fair remuneration and meaningful influence over how knowledge is recorded and circulated.
This is also the measure of international exchange. A stronger exchange leaves teaching capacity, usable documentation and sustained opportunities in the originating communities. Pantsula’s mobility should enlarge the choices of its practitioners. It should not require township knowledge to surrender its address before the world considers it valuable.