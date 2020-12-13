Subscribe
Health

Taking stock of a local lockdown

Trouble brewing: Nogwengcela Buhlanu usually sells hundreds of buckets for umqombothi during the Eastern Cape’s initiation season every December, but this year, his business has been wiped out. (Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani)
0

For one week, Nelson Mandela Bay has been the only area in the country that has been put under a stricter lockdown. Taverns have to close early, alcohol can only be sold at specific times, and the initiation season has been put on hold.


The coastal town is usually a tourist destination at this time of the year for business and entertainment. In townships, women ululate and beat drums welcoming the initiates back from the mountain. 

Mkhuseli Sizani

Health

Taking stock of a local lockdown

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are abiding by restrictions; others are feeling festive
mkhuseli sizani
Business

Fuel boycott looms over Engen refinery fire

Residents in south Durban want the petroleum giant to pay reparations, rehabilitate the area and protect the people who live near the plant
Paddy Harper

Business

What CCMA budget cuts mean for workers

The statutory body mandated to resolve workplace disputes and save jobs will have its budget cut by R600-million over the next three years
Sarah Smit
National

‘Scrap Ingonyama’s unlawful leases’

Customary law and residents’ customary rights have been degraded, the high court has heard
Paddy Harper
Education

Teachers applying for jobs must be vetted more strictly

Two women in Mpumalanga taught children for 11 years without the necessary qualifications. They are not the only ones to have slipped through the screening system
Bongekile Macupe
National

Rhythm FM is R52-million of dead air

A R6-million lawsuit is offering new insight into why the state-funded station has not yet broadcast
khaya koko & Mosibudi Ratlebjane
