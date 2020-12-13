Taking stock of a local lockdown

For one week, Nelson Mandela Bay has been the only area in the country that has been put under a stricter lockdown. Taverns have to close early, alcohol can only be sold at specific times, and the initiation season has been put on hold.
The coastal town is usually a tourist destination at this time of the year for business and entertainment. In townships, women ululate and beat drums welcoming the initiates back from the mountain.
