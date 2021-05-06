 Subscribe or Login

Health

Despite promises, medical interns at 2 Military Hospital remain unpaid

Private sector expertise will be vital in implementing National Health Insurance successfully. Will the sector collaborate with government?
0

Despite promises from the department of defence to rectify the situation, several first-year medical interns at Cape Town’s 2 Military Hospital have, since January, not received salaries and others are yet to get full wages.  

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

