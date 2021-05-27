 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Health

China rails at ‘dark history’ of US intelligence as Biden order virus probe

A nurse attends to a Covid-19 patient that is wearing a CPAP helmet while he is moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Pope John XXIII Hospital on April 7, 2020 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)
0

China hit out at the “dark history” of the US intelligence community Thursday, after President Joe Biden ordered a probe into the Covid-19 origins as the lab-leak theory rebounds and strains relations between the two countries.

President Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.

The lab-leak theory, initially dismissed as “highly unlikely” by a delayed World Health Organisation mission to China, has resurfaced in recent days, driven by Washington.

China wholly rejects the theory the virus may have emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan and has instead accused the US of peddling conspiracies and politicising the pandemic to divert attention from the high death rates there.

Rejecting the need for a new investigation into the pandemic, a ministry of foreign affairs spokesman on Thursday said the Biden administration’s “motive and purposes are clear”.

“The dark history of the US intelligence community has long been known to the world,” Zhao Lijian added, referring to the US’ unfounded allegations of weapons of mass destruction which justified its invasion of Iraq.

According to Biden, intelligence agencies are currently split over the two possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past year, killing more than 3.4-million people — a figure experts say is undoubtedly an underestimate.

Biden’s order signals an escalation in mounting controversy over how the virus first emerged — through animal contact at a market in Wuhan, China, or through release of the coronavirus from a highly secure research laboratory in the same city.

The idea is gaining increasing traction in the United States, where it was initially fueled by Trump and his aides and dismissed by many at the time as a political stunt.

Citing a US intelligence report, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that a trio from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalised with a seasonal illness in November 2019, a month before Beijing disclosed the existence of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak.

The natural origin hypothesis — backed as the most likely by the WHO expert team who visited China — holds that the virus emerged in bats then passed to humans, likely via an intermediary species.

This theory was widely accepted at the start of the pandemic, but as time has worn on, scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic signature of SARS-CoV-2.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Kiri Rupiah
Kiri Rupiah is the online editor at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Mozambique wants Lamola to hand over top official behind bars...

Mozambique grows impatient for SA justice minister to rule whether former finance minister will be extradited to Mozambique or US to face corruption charges
erika gibson
Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Odi Stadium, a unique behemoth that once held 60 000 fans, is clinging to its existence
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Education

After Avethandwa: Basic education department to review excursions outside school...

Avethandwa Nokhangela drowned at an Equal Education camp in the Eastern Cape, but the provincial department of education has distanced itself from the tragedy
Bongekile Macupe
Environment

Landmark ruling orders Shell to comply with Paris Agreement targets

Hague court orders oil giant to cut its carbon emissions including those of its suppliers and users by 45% by 2030
tunicia phillips
National

ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s appeal of personal cost order – with...

The former president failed to file papers or indicate whether he intended to proceed with the matter after his lawyers withdrew
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

Slow registration delays South Africa’s vital vaccine roll-out

This has resulted in demand exceeding supply — or vice versa — at many vaccination sites
chris bateman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×