Three for three: Understanding the Covid-19 variants circulating during South Africa’s third wave

South Africa is entering its third Covid-19 wave amidst a slower-than-expected vaccine roll-out, hampered by the lack of availability of shots.

Our infections are rising at a concerning pace.

On Wednesday 9 June, when South Africa recorded 8 881 new Covid-19 cases, the proportion of tests that were positive was 16.5% — significantly above the World Health Organisation’s threshold of 5%, which indicates that the pandemic is out of control. The rolling seven-day average, which is a way to look at such figures over a period of time, was 13.9%.

We don’t yet know how long or how severe this wave will be, but we do know that the country’s second wave, which started towards the end of November, caught many people off guard by hitting much earlier than anticipated — it was also much more severe than anticipated.

During the first wave, the peak of daily infections was 13 944, on 24 July last year, whereas the highest number of cases during the second wave was 21 980 on 8 January 2021.

The driving force behind this sharp increase in cases was the emergence of a new form of the virus called 501Y.V2 — or, as it has recently been dubbed by the World Health Organisation, the Beta variant.

What was previously thought to be a relatively stable virus had rapidly evolved in a way that helped to make it more transmissible and better able to circumvent the body’s protective response against the original form of the virus.

As we approach the third wave, here’s a look at which variants are currently circulating in South Africa — and how they could potentially influence our third wave.

Which variants are currently circulating in SA?

The main form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in South Africa is the 501Y.V2 or Beta variant — it accounts for more than 90% of Covid-19 cases, says Richard Lessells, who was part of the team that first identified the variant.

Lessells works at the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Krisp is part of a consortium that tracks how the coronavirus is evolving in South Africa. The consortium also monitors the virus for new mutations that may be cause for concern. They do this through a process called genomic sequencing, which unravels the genetic code of the virus.

Since about March last year, the team has sequenced about 7 400 virus samples of SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa, Lessells says. This works out to between 500 and 600 samples per month.

By continuously tracking the virus in this way, the consortium is able to detect when new variants appear in the country.

For example, on 8 May the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) issued a statement saying South Africa had its first cases caused by the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant (first identified in India). At the time, there were five reported cases. By the end of the month, there were about 15 cases (all in people who had travelled), says Lessells.

The other variant noted by the NICD was the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant (first identified in the UK), which, at the time, accounted for 11 local cases. Lessells says this has since increased to 38 cases, which now include cases of local transmission in people who had no history of travel to countries in which the variant was circulating.

Variants 101: Explaining the different forms of the virus

The Beta variant

Scientific names: B.1.351 or 501Y.V2

First identified: South Africa

Detected in: 92 countries

Date identified: 18 December 2020

Earliest samples: May 2020

Mutations of concern: N501Y, E484K, K417N

Special skills: Ability to spread faster from person to person and to evade the body’s natural defences from previous infection

The Beta variant, which was first detected in October last year in samples from the Eastern Cape, has more than 20 changes in its structure compared to the original form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. On its own, this is not cause for concern, but what raised alarm bells was the location of some of these mutations and their implications for the virus’s structure.

The spike protein sits on the surface of the virus and helps it infiltrate your body’s cells in order to replicate. Changes to this area, as seen in the Beta variant, allow the coronavirus to better attach itself to human cells.

The Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine estimates that the Beta variant is about 50% more transmissible than its original form, according to a January preprint study. Currently, there is no evidence that shows this variant causes more severe disease, so although it does lead to more infections, people don’t become more sick as a result of the variant.

Another byproduct of the changes to the virus is that it is better able to outsmart your body’s defences. Our immune system’s first line of attack against infections is antibodies. But mutations in the Beta variant help the virus to evade antibodies that previously helped our bodies to fight off the bug.

The Alpha variant

Scientific names: B.1.1.7 or 501Y.V1

First identified: UK

Detected in: 135 countries

Date identified: 18 December 2020

Earliest samples: September 2020

Mutations of concern: N501Y

Special skills: Ability to spread faster from person to person

On 14 December, the UK reported that more than 1 000 Covid-19 cases caused by the Alpha variant had been identified in southeast England. Although the two variants emerged separately, there are commonalities in the structural changes between Alpha and Beta — particularly in the spike protein.

This version of the virus has 17 mutations — eight of which are located in the spike protein, where the virus attaches itself to human cells. Because these changes allow the Alpha variant to spread faster from person to person, it is estimated that it has an increased transmissibility of between 43% and 90%.

Despite this variant’s improved ability to infect people, it doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease. People are also not at an increased risk of being reinfected with the Alpha variant. Interestingly, one of the genes deleted in this round of mutations helps to make the variant easier to identify in Covid-19 testing, because the area previously targeted in the test is no longer present on the variant.

The Delta variant

Scientific names: B.1.617.2 or 478K

First identified: India

Detected in: 64 countries

Date identified: 4 April 2021

Earliest samples: October 2020

Mutations of concern: L452R, E484Q and P681R

Special skills: Ability to spread faster from person to person, evade immunity, and possibly cause more severe disease

Scientists are still trying to understand the intricacies of the Delta variant, one of the newest to emerge on the list. But here’s what we know so far:

The Delta variant appears to be spreading faster than the original form of SARS-CoV-2, although the exact extent to which it is doing so is unclear. Data from the UK shows that this variant is more transmissible than its local counterpart (the Alpha variant), with Delta having a secondary attack rate (how fast this virus is spreading within a specific group) of 12.4%, compared to Alpha’s secondary attack rate of 8.2%.

A May preprint study describes the mutations in the Delta variant’s spike protein, some of which have also been observed in other variants. These changes help the virus to better attach to your cells, resulting in it spreading faster from person to person. Two of the mutations make it easier for the variant to escape immunity, rendering the antibodies our bodies produce against the original form of the virus less able to protect us against the Delta variant.

The UK data from June also shows a slight risk for increased hospitalisation when compared to the Alpha variant. Lastly, there is data from a small study in hamsters which suggests that the Delta variant could potentially cause more severe disease.

What does this mean for vaccines?

Variants that are able to evade immunity could potentially make vaccines less effective.

In the case of the Beta variant, that has turned out to be true — and there is some evidence that it may also hold true for the Delta variant.

South Africa has already seen what happens when vaccines are put to the test against the Beta variant. Both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine trials took place last year as the Beta variant first began circulating. Results from these trials showed that the jabs offered less protection in a South African context compared to other countries.

But this is where the baseline of a vaccine’s protection becomes important.

Just because variants can reduce a jab’s efficacy, doesn’t render a shot completely pointless. If the starting point for protection is high enough, then even with the dip in efficacy, a particular vaccine is still worth using.

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, it had an efficacy of 62% (against the original form of SARS-CoV-2) after receiving two doses. But results from the trial in South Africa found the jab’s efficacy was 21.9% in South Africa (for protection against mild to moderate Covid-19-19) — and this further dropped to 10.4% efficacy against cases caused by the Beta variant.

That means the Beta variant was able to reduce the vaccine’s efficacy to the point where it was no longer worthwhile to use in the country. (There is no data to show how well the jab protects against severe Covid-19 caused by the Beta variant).

“That’s what this variant was able to do with the ChAdOx1 [AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine] — it just hit it so hard that it stopped being effective and that’s what you don’t want,” says Alex Sigal, a faculty member at the Africa Health Research Institute.

As Sigal explains, vaccine efficacy is more of a hill than a straight line, so variants don’t change the efficacy of all vaccines in the same way. Instead, you have to see how the efficacy for each vaccine shifts. In the case of the AstraZeneca jab, the shift was too far and “pushed it over the edge of the cliff”, according to Sigal, which is why its efficacy dropped so dramatically.

Sigal explains: “In the end, the solution to this infection is vaccines. But if the vaccines don’t work, you’ve got a problem.”

On the other hand, Pfizer’s vaccine — which is used in South Africa’s vaccine roll-out — seems to be much stronger and is better able to withstand the blow dealt by the Beta variant. The pharmaceutical company has reported that its jab had 100% efficacy against disease caused by the Beta variant and data from Qatar’s roll-out found that the jab had an effectiveness of 75% against Covid-19 cases caused by the variant.

Although it is still too early to know if the same pattern will be seen with the Delta variant, there is some evidence suggesting that the variant does reduce vaccine efficacy. Data from cases in England showed that the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines had been lowered from 51.1% to 33.5% after one dose.

But after a second shot, the decline in efficacy was smaller. In those who received the AstraZeneca jab, the efficacy had decreased from 66.1% to 59.8% and those who got the Pfizer vaccine saw a drop from 93.4% to 87.9%.

Not all jabs are the best choice for all countries; therefore, it is important that vaccines are selected based on which jab can offer the most protection against the dominant variants circulating in a country.

“You don’t want to be playing catch up,” says Sigal. “You’d rather be in a situation where you’re protected from the get-go and that’s antibodies and that means a good vaccine. That’s why these variants are kind of a pain because they can get away from at least some of these vaccines. So that’s what we need to study, especially if new variants come up that are worse than the ones we’ve got.”

