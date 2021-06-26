 Subscribe or Login

Third wave overwhelms Gauteng hospitals

The Covid-19 third wave has yet to peak as Gauteng takes the brunt of the surge, with some private hospitals nearing capacity and public sector hospitals at 72% bed occupancy — and climbing.

Chris Bateman
Chris Bateman is a freelance journalist

Surpassing previous Covid-19 waves the third is sure to hit harder, yet there is little evidence of a move toward tighter regulations.
