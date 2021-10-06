 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Health

Gift of the jab: Six tips for when you speak to the Covid unvaxxed

Good shot: This delighted group of people show off their coronavirus vaccine record cards in Maryland, US, but not everyone will be happy if they are forced to vaccinate. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
0

“The best thing to do is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said immunologist Anthony Fauci, , the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the United States president, of achieving herd immunity.

Early on during Covid-19 vaccine trials, surveys showed that more than two-thirds of adults globally said they were willing to get the jab when a vaccine became available. In South Africa one poll showed similar results, yet so far only about 32% of the population have actually followed through with getting at least one vaccine dose.

There is some good news, though.

Many people described as “vaccine hesitant” are not outright resistant to getting the jab, but are simply waiting for the right nudge, according to a report in the New England Medical Journal. Of the almost 140 000 people surveyed, 40% had already been vaccinated and 11% were hardline refusers, who said they were very unlikely to get the jab. This means close to half of the sample were sitting on the fence.

Here are six things to consider to help turn the “vaccine ready” into go.

1. Know who you’re talking to

To persuade people to get vaccinated, messages have to be tailored for the intended audience.

For example, a study in the United Kingdom showed that people who are vaccine ready and actively looking to get the shot may be receptive to messages about the public health benefits of being vaccinated — meaning they want to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. In contrast, people who are hesitant appear to be less interested in the greater good and respond better to learning what’s in it for them.

A 2021 study in the United States had a similar result. Messages focused on personal benefits were more effictive in convincing people to get vaccinated

2. Get the word out — quickly

A study published in the journal Nature in August found that the timing of vaccine messages can boost appointments and subsequent vaccinations. In this study, participants in the US were randomly assigned to one of two groups and were then sent a text message inviting them to schedule their vaccine appointment shortly after they became eligible to register.

One group received the message one day after they became eligible for getting their shot and the other group got the message eight days after they could make an appointment. Both messages included a link to a website allowing the recipients to book vaccine appointments. The earlier prompt nudged 1.5 times as many people to make appointments than the later one.

Simply making the booking also boosted follow-through. Nearly 90% of participants who made a booking after receiving the nudge kept their appointments — and almost everyone who received their first dose also booked for their second.

This points to the importance of encouraging people to schedule their first shot. A similar trend was seen in an earlier study designed to boost uptake of the flu vaccine. Vaccination reminders sent to people before their regular, unrelated primary healthcare visits increased vaccination rates by 5%.

3. Allay people’s fears — first with empathy, then with evidence

The flip side of the unprecedented speed with which Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out is that it has contributed to questions being raised about their safety.

Studies about people’s attitudes towards vaccines, from countries as diverse as Jordan and the US, show that fears about ingredients, safety and what many perceive as rushed approval processes deter people from getting vaccinated.

Inadequate data and a general lack of transparency about Covid-19 vaccine trials, coupled with murky procurement agreements between governments and pharmaceutical companies, further fuel reluctance to get the shot.

Although there is overwhelming evidence that the vaccines are safe and effective, it is important to acknowledge that people’s fears are valid. Showing empathy when talking to people who are reluctant or uncertain may help to make them more receptive to balanced, evidence-based messages.

It’s equally important to be honest about issues such as the common occurrence of minor side-effects — and to use evidence to contextualise the extremely rare risk of severe side-effects. For instance, the scaremongering media coverage about blood clots developing after getting the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) or AstraZeneca vaccine created the impression that blood clots occur far more often than what they actually do.

International medicine regulators’ investigations showed that the risk of developing a blood clot after getting the jab was very low — less than one in a million for J&J and between four and six in a million for AstraZeneca. Typically a very rare adverse event after taking a medicine is defined as affecting fewer than one in 10 000 people, but in this case the chances of developing blood clots were deemed really slim, and the vaccines were cleared for use after the temporary pause.  

4. Don’t be afraid to drop a name or two

If Elvis could do it, so can you.

In 1956, the then rising rock ’n’ roll star Elvis Presley appeared on public television getting his polio shot at a time when vaccine uptake was precariously slow. The Elvis effect seemed to have helped to spur US teenagers to launch campaigns to recruit their friends. Vaccinations surged, and by the next year active cases of polio had dropped from 15 140 to 5 485. Five years later, fewer than 1 000 cases were reported.

Studies about social influence on boosting the uptake of flu vaccines suggest that talking about other people getting their shots might help to improve the uptake for Covid-19 vaccines too. It need not be only social influencers; even examples from a peer group can help to nudge people to get on board.

5. Don’t focus on hardline refusers; try to convince those sitting on the fence 

A small percentage of people say that they will never get the jab and studies suggest that chances are slim that they will change their minds. In the US, this number is about one in eight people; in South Africa it’s about one in 15 (although the proportion may differ in pockets of the population).

Actual uptake among vaccine-ready people can change over time, but hardline anti-vaxxers almost never change their minds. It’s more effective to focus on people who are vaccine ready and receptive to new information.

6. Understand people’s realities

Historically, vaccination campaigns focused on busting myths and providing evidence-based information about vaccine safety and benefits. Yet opposition to Covid-19 vaccines (and also non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks and social distancing) seems more strongly rooted in people’s lack of institutional trust, and even a mistrust of government in general when faced with a large-scale epidemic.

A separate but valid  issue is a distrust of vaccines that stem from historical injustice and inequality. For example, American intelligence services used a vaccination campaign in Pakistan as a cover to capture Osama bin Laden, which affected subsequent vaccination drives in that country.

Historic racism has also contributed to lower trust and has been so pervasive that the effect is seen even among healthcare workers. Low levels of trust are compounded by people still experiencing obstacles when trying to get medical care for Covid-19. 

In the end, turning nudges into numbers may be more about how we talk to the unvaccinated than what we say.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Bhekisisa team
Bhekisisa Team
Health features and news from across Africa by Bhekisisa, the Mail & Guardian's health journalism centre.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

The smelly and corrupt side of ‘dysfunctional’ Nelson Mandela Bay

M&G Premium

The municipality has accrued billions of rand in wasteful spending, and more than 6 000 putrid bucket toilets
khaya koko & Mg Data Desk
Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Health

Gift of the jab: Six tips for when you speak...

Vaccination campaigns that promote how having the Covid-19 vaccination will benefit individuals rather than society are more effective to convince people who are neutral or hesitant about getting vaccinated.
bhekisisa team
National

Man accused of killing four at Cape taxi rank granted...

Mbongeni Songo is facing four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. A fifth person was wounded in the same incident
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Criminal probe recommended against multinational UPL for chemical spill

M&G Premium

In a statement, United Phosphorus Ltd said that it was co-operating with authorities and the government. 
tunicia phillips
National

Committee appointed to oversee South Africa’s lagging digital migration

‘We have the technical skills to ensure the migration takes place,’ says minister of communications and digital technologies
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×