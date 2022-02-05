Subscribe

Health

Specialists, nurses quit country’s ailing public health system

Emergency: Nurse Salome Nkoana at Tembisa Hospital . The increased demand in Gauteng for oncology services has led to the establishment of treatment centres in the Chris Hani Baragwanath and Dr George Mukhari academic hospitals. (Guillem Sartorio/AFP)
0

‘I don’t think that my sister would have lived this long with cancer had she not received the care that she was receiving at Charlotte Maxeke hospital,” said Muntu Nyathi, who is from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga but who currently lives in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. 

Nyathi buried his sister, Sharlotte, on 29 January. He spoke of how she had lost her battle to what was initially thought to be breast cancer, but was eventually identified as cancer of the lungs.

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Health

Specialists, nurses quit country’s ailing public health system

M&G Premium

South Africa’s nurses are moving to the private sector or being recruited to high-income countries that are affected by the global shortage of healthcare professionals
marcia zali
Politics

Zondo says he will not hesitate to make findings against...

The chairperson of the state capture commission and acting chief justice said he had no bias in favour of the president or any against his predecessor, but proceeded on the basis of evidence, without thought as to whether it could deny him the post of chief justice
emsie ferreira
National

Constitutional court judgment clears way for impeachment of public protector

The concourt ruled that parliament could proceed with the impeachment process of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but that she was also entitled to legal representation
anathi madubela
Politics

ANC orders removal of North West municipal representatives

M&G Premium

Hlomani Chauke is again in hot waters with the provincial list committee
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×