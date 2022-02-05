Specialists, nurses quit country’s ailing public health system

‘I don’t think that my sister would have lived this long with cancer had she not received the care that she was receiving at Charlotte Maxeke hospital,” said Muntu Nyathi, who is from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga but who currently lives in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Nyathi buried his sister, Sharlotte, on 29 January. He spoke of how she had lost her battle to what was initially thought to be breast cancer, but was eventually identified as cancer of the lungs.