The tricky topic of sex after cancer diagnosis

Imagine a once vibrant, but now terminally ill and often pain-racked 30-something woman having careful and tender parting sex with her husband.

Pretoria sexologist Petra Burger granted this wish to one of her patients. This case kept an audience of professionals engrossed during a seminar on sexuality and palliative care last week.

Burger is a disability management and psychosocial palliative care specialist, a sparsely populated field in South Africa, where the burden of cancer is projected to double by 2030.

Sexuality and intimacy are mostly ignored because neither patients nor doctors are comfortable or sufficiently skilled to broach the subject.