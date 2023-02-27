‘We’ve lost many sisters’: Why SA sex workers’ lives could be safer from 2024

- A draft Bill published in December plans to scrap the legal penalties on adults buying or selling sex in South Africa.
- When sex work is legal, workers are less likely to experience physical and sexual violence from clients and police.
- In Bhekisisa’s television show Health Beat, local sex workers tell of the abuse they face each day. Plus, they speak to a worker from New Zealand (where the trade was decriminalised 20 years ago) as well as the deputy justice minister, John Jeffery, and Tlaleng Mofokeng, who is the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health.
Watch the full video below