‘We’ve lost many sisters’: Why SA sex workers’ lives could be safer from 2024

        
If sex work continues to be criminalised, sex workers will continue to be forced to work in unsafe, abusive and dangerous conditions. Photo: David Harrison
  • A draft Bill published in December plans to scrap the legal penalties on adults buying or selling sex in South Africa.
  • When sex work is legal, workers are less likely to experience physical and sexual violence from clients and police.
  • In Bhekisisa’s television show Health Beat, local sex workers tell of the abuse they face each day. Plus, they speak to a worker from New Zealand (where the trade was decriminalised 20 years ago) as well as the deputy justice minister, John Jeffery, and Tlaleng Mofokeng, who is the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health.

Mia Malan
Mia Malan
Mia Malan is Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief and executive director. Malan has won more than 20 African journalism awards for her work and is a former fellow of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.
Dylan Bush
Jessica Pitchford
Yolanda Mdzeke
Mohale Moloi

