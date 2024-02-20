Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Health
/ 20 February 2024

Special Tribunal declares PPE contract awarded by Gauteng health department unlawful and invalid

By
Personal Protective Equipment
The service provider, LNG, has been ordered to pay back the profit earned from the R113.2 million PPE contract
The service provider, LNG, has been ordered to pay back the profit earned from the R113.2 million contract

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , ,