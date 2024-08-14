South Africa’s health department urges vigilance as mpox is declared a continental public health emergency

Mpox has been declared a public health emergency by the ACDC. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

South Africa’s government says there is “no need for public concern” about the mpox viral disease which is spreading on the continent, prompting the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) to declare it a health emergency.

The department of health however urged the public to be vigilant, saying it was waiting for a further announcement from the World Health Organisation on Wednesday before formulating its response.

Africa CDC director general Dr Jean Kaseya declared mpox a public health emergency of continental security on Tuesday, saying there was an urgent need for swift and decisive action by the global community to eliminate the threat of the disease. At least 13 African countries have reported outbreaks this year.

“This declaration is not merely a formality; it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat,” Kaseya said.

The declaration is the first such by the agency since its inception in 2017. Kaseya said it followed discussions with experts, including the Africa CDC emergency consultative group chaired by Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

South Africa’s health department would finalise its response after an expected update from the World Health Organisation, spokesperson Foster Mohale told the Mail & Guardian.

“We are still meeting with our expert, then they will be able to guide us on what is it that we need to do differently from how we have been doing things. We are [also] going to wait for another announcement by the World Health Organisation. The World Health Organisation decision supersedes the decision of other continental bodies,” he said.

He said South Africa had adequate doses of treatment for the disease, based on the current number of cases in the country, but added: “Prevention is better than cure, so people must not focus on the treatment but must focus on the prevention by exercising caution and practising good hygiene.”

The health department said it had received another batch of Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX, donated by the World Health Organisation, as part of “ongoing support to the country’s response efforts to this preventable and manageable disease”.

“The department urges all the identified contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease,” it said in a statement.

As of 4 August, South Africa had confirmed 24 cases of Mpox — 12 of which were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape. The number of deaths linked to the disease remains at three.

According to the department, of the 22 cases recorded between 8 May and 6 July, 19 patients fully recovered from the disease.

The most recent case is a 20-year-old man from Gauteng who presented with typical mpox lesions at a private health facility on 2 August. The patient had visited Peru, but the health department said it was unclear whether he was exposed to the disease there, or on home soil.

A World Health Organisation multi-country mpox outbreak report listed the South American country as having high numbers of positive cases.

In Tuesday’s briefing, Karim said, based on limited surveillance and evidence, Africa CDC believed the situation on the continent could be more severe than understood.

“Our concern is that we may be seeing more fatalities in Africa due to the association with HIV,” he said.

According to Africa CDC, at least 13 African countries, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, have reported mpox outbreaks.

“So far in 2024, these countries have confirmed 2 863 cases and 517 deaths, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Suspected cases across the continent have surged past 17 000, a significant increase from 7 146 cases in 2022 and 14 957 cases in 2023.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg when we consider the many weaknesses in surveillance, laboratory testing and contact tracing,” the agency said.

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Common symptoms include a skin rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

The virus can be transmitted through physical contact with an infectious person, contaminated materials or infected animals.

The World Health Organisation previously declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern from May 2022 to July 2023.