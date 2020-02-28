Subscribe
Motoring

Isuzu, the Chuck Norris of bakkies

Reliable: About 16 [Thin space] 000 Isuzu D-Max vehicles were sold last year, placing it in third place after Toyota’s Hilux, which was the biggest seller, and Ford’s Ranger, which came in second. (DNA Photographers)
0

One of the consequences of a stagnant or, worse, shrinking economy is that consumers become more conscious of how they spend their rands. Value for money and practicality, whether one is working class or filthy rich, takes over, denying us the frivolous or nice to haves.

In the car world, harsh lessons are being learned, with the example being the Mercedes Benz X-class, which has already been discontinued 24 months after its launch in the country.

There could be other reasons as well, but far too many people apparently felt that paying up to R1-million for a pimped-out Nissan Navara bakkie is too much, no matter how exciting the drivetrain and suspension. Apparently only about 500 South Africans felt it was worth their while last year, and that’s a really poor number in a bakkie-obsessed country like South Africa.

In contrast, about 16000 vehicles in Isuzu KB Series — now referred to as D-Max, in line with the rest of the world territories where it is sold — were sold last year, coming in third place to Toyota’s Hilux (more than 40000 sold) and Ford’s Ranger (about 25000 sold). The D-Max actually comes in fourth if you include the Nissan NP200 in the list, although it’s a half tonner.

For Isuzu it was just over 4.2% growth in a sector that declined by 4.8%, Dominic Rimmer, the vice-president for technical operations, said at the launch of the auto box in the Cape winelands recently.

The introduction of the 250 auto, which follows a similar introduction of an automatic transmission in the 3.0 two years ago, is one more step further into the luxury and leisure markets. Depending on which angle you look at it, Isuzu is either cautiously moving into this segment or they are taking their sweet time about it.

Similar to the Hilux, this bakkie has always been associated with hardiness, dependability, durability and a go anywhere, carry anything ability. It’s kind of like playing the Chuck Norris role in farming or industry.

As a result it still feels a couple of years behind its main competitors when it comes to ride comfort, responsiveness of the engine and even the interior. Granted, it too now has sports stylish rims (painted black in the case of the X-Rider), a touch screen infotainment system, soft leather seats, as well as more cup holders and charging ports than one will ever need in a bakkie.

It still felt more comfortable handling the back gravel roads that meander through winelands than speeding on the freeway, giving one the idea that it’s perhaps more cosmetic than really geared towards the leisure market.

The touchscreen radio is a perfect example of this. While competitors have even incorporated phone apps on their systems, the touchscreen in the X-Rider we tested only offered radio functions and precious little else.

So, maybe it’s sticking to the old Isuzu DNA and not trying to be everything to everyone — or perhaps it’s realising the times we’re in and

trying to offer a bit more of a fun package without blowing the budget.

In the end, it works for a guy like me who is price sensitive and works in Johannesburg, but makes the pilgrimage to rural Eastern Cape at least twice a year.

Prices for the new 2.5 litre D-Max range from R403200 for the extended cab to R474700 for the premium double cab X-Rider. The double cab has three other variants, starting with the entry level Hi-Ride that retails for R435300.

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti is an investigative journalist.

Recommended

Sport

Sharapova ends a career that was stuff of Hollywood

-
The Russian shot to international fame as a giggly 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 2004, the third youngest player to conquer the All England Club’s famous grass courts
Read more
Sport

Proteas hungry for first ICC trophy

-
The women’s side won their first game against England, and have not been shy to admit they have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup
Read more
Education

Partners aim to build a new society

& -
Nelson Mandela University and the Nelson Mandela Foundation are collaborating to realise Madiba’s dream of building a new society
Read more
Motoring

Dieselgate sees recall of Mercedes vehicles

-
Daimler is accused of hiding that it used illegal software in diesel cars to cheat emissions tests
Read more
Sport

United must make Champions League to boost coffers

-
The club's revenue for the three months to December 31 fell nearly 20% because of a £39-million drop in broadcasting income
Read more
Motoring

Formula One faces testing times over coronavirus

-
The F1 world championship, which gets under way in Melbourne on March 15, had already lost the Chinese Grand Prix from its schedule
Read more
National

Democracy will flounder sans Stats SA

& -
As the government bails out state-owned entities, it is leaving a hole in the budget of the agency tasked with telling us what South Africa looks like — one that is crucial to government decisions
Read more
Business

Graphic: 2020 estimates of national expenditure

-
See how much each department has been given as their slice of the pie by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

Unions slam move to cut wage bill

Cosatu rejects job losses and a wage freeze for public servants, calling this ‘a declaration of war’
-
Read more
National

Coronavirus: South Africa will evacuate citizens from Wuhan

The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
& -
Read more
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
& -
Read more
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Over R400-m given to businesses since launch of three-minute overdraft

-
The 3-minute overdraft radically reduces the time it takes for businesses to have their working capital needs met
Read more
Special Reports

Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister

-
The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

Digging deep

-
Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.