Hyundai RN22e and N Vision 74 concepts signal a high-performance vision for EVs

The Electric Vehicle (EV) community is growing as more manufacturers move toward a zero-emissions future, even though it’ll be a few years before the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) is phased out.

For example, Hyundai promised to stop making cars with an internal combustion engine as soon as 2035 for the European market. Now, its latest two concepts hint at what we could expect from the marque in the not-so-distant future.

Revealed at Hyundai’s N Day last week, the Korean carmaker showcased its RN22e and N Vision 74 concepts as inspirational examples of N’s electrification vision. Right. Technically, the RN22e melds the all-new IONIQ 6 and the brand’s E-GMP platform, yet there’s a catch. It won’t get the IONIQ 6 N nameplate but something different as it’ll set new standards in high-performance EVs, according to Hyundai.

The N Vision 74, on the other hand, pays homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974 developed by iconic car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro whose works can be traced back to the VW Golf Mk1 and the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB Speciale Bertone from the year 1962, to name a few.

The Hyundai N Vision 74 concept

It blends EV technology with an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system, thus making it N’s first hydrogen rolling lab to explore ‘driving fun’ in the electrification era.

Regarding specifics, the RN22e has a length of 4,915 mm, a width of 2,023 mm, a height of 1,479 mm, plus a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. In its concept form, it makes a combined power output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque, thanks to a set of electric motors on both axles plus a 77.4 kWh battery pack with 400 Volt and 800 Volt multi-charging capability.

The Hyundai R22e concept.

Hyundai says the battery can be recharged in under 18 minutes from 10 to 80%. Its top speed is capped at over 250 km/h.

The N Vision 74 is a tad smaller in dimensions compared to the aforementioned RN22e. We’re talking about a length of 4,952 mm, a width of 1,995 mm, a height of 1,331 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,905 mm.

It channels over 500 kW of power and 900 Nm of earthmoving torque to the rear axle while generating grunt from a 62.4 kWh battery pack with an 800V charging allowance. It has a hydrogen fuel tank capacity of 4.2 kg with the fuel cell stack net rated at 85 kW or 95 kW at maximum. It accelerates beyond 250 km/h with the driving range capped at over 600 km.

Hyundai’s engineers will continue to test both the RN22e and N Vision 74, so that future N road cars can be equipped with their advanced technologies.