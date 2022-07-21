Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Simply scintillating

To the less well-informed, Porsche’s Cayman is not a “proper” sports car. They rather heap that praise on the perennial 911. There is more than a whiff of truth to that statement: the 911 continues to be the benchmark sports car, the one many enthusiasts aspire to own.

In my experience, the original Cayman was not the most desirable in its segment when it first broke cover. Yes, it was oddly proportioned, sitting as it did among the more elegant lines of the Audi TT Coupe, BMW Z4 and the Mercedes-Benz SLK, which may have put some people off.