Mahindra’s new Pik Up models join the bakkie fray

After the introduction of the Mahindra Karoo Dusk S11 automatic to the Pik Up stable, the Mumbai-based carmaker is upping the ante with the introduction of an enhanced Dusk model plus two new special variants.

Welcome to the updated Dusk that’s joined by the Karoo Dawn and Karoo Storm variants. The three models are built on the enhanced Pik Up platform and boast decals as standard, Karoo interior mats, a nudge bar and a load bin-mounted sports bar with Karoo detailing.

For this range of special Pik Up models, Mahindra has upgraded the standard cloth seats to leather upholstery and improved the infotainment system from a small and outdated 7″ to a larger high-definition 9″ system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and built-in maps.

Like the Karoo Dusk, the Karoo Dawn and Karoo Storm special editions get a heavy-duty off-road suspension, off-road tyres, 4×4 rims and front and rear steel bumpers. Additional off-road bits include a rear step that’s been trimmed with non-slip diamond plating and special LED driving lights mounted at the front bumper.

Karoo Dusk

This special edition wears a black exterior colour complemented by blue Karoo decals. The sports bar and roller shutter are finished in pitch black while a longer sports bar at the front completes the look of the model.

Karoo Dawn

The Karoo Dawn, on the other hand, is in sandy beige, which is more popular among farmers. It’s further equipped with orange highlights in Karoo decals, and although it has similar features to the Dusk, it does away with a roller shutter door and a long sports bar.

It adds a heavy-duty roof rack and flush-mounted tonneau cover as standard.

Karoo Storm

The Karoo Storm is finished in a light blue hue accentuated by a black-and-grey Karoo decal set. It comes standard with an approach and departure angle-minded bumper. A rubberised load bay, tonneau cover, hardy rubber mats, special off-road rims and tyres, plus a full leather interior adds further value to the Storm.

Powering all Karoo and Karoo Special Edition models is Mahindra’s mHawk 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine with 103 kW and 320 Nm of torque. The new additions come fitted with a new six-speed Aisin automatic transmission that launched in the Pik Up Karoo S11 in 2020.

All three models can be bought for R614 999 and come with a four-year/120 000km mechanical warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.