The Mini Concept Aceman debuts the brand’s design language for future models

Mini has been flirting around with the idea of introducing a fresh new design language for a while and now it’s finally happening.

Say hello to the new Mini Concept Aceman, which debuts the brand’s new design language to be worn by future Mini models. Spawning a fully electric powertrain, a production variant of the Mini Concept Aceman will debut soon to bridge the gap between the Mini Cooper and Countryman.

Regarding its looks, the Mini Concept Aceman looks like a squashed Countryman but with bits and pieces to make up for its electrified nature. To support our statement, the current Mini Countryman measures 4 297mm in length, 1 822mm in width and 1 557mm in height, versus the five-seater Aceman’s length of 4 050mm, a width of 1 990mm and its 1 590mm height.

We’re talking about a sealed front grille, headlights that are reminiscent of the latest Countryman’s, aerodynamic wheels and a rear in Mini’s fashion.

Also, if you look carefully at some of the Concept Aceman’s angles, they look slightly similar to that of the Citroen C3 Aircross or the newly-revealed Smart #1 fully-electric crossover.

To reflect its lively character, the Concept Aceman features reinterpreted iconic design elements such as an illuminated surround on the front grille as well as LED contour lighting and red accents. The Concept Aceman is further equipped with Matrix LED headlights.

Taking a proper look at the interior, the Concept Aceman gets a round organic LED infotainment system in Mini fashion — a similar setup to the spied Mini Cooper hatch test mule. The interior is minimalistic with very few buttons, contoured door panels plus a centre console that extends to the back.

The seats with integrated headrests seem to have a 3D look and are finished in a combination of knit textile, flat knit, velvet velour and waffle weave plus a 3D houndstooth pattern and embroidered X and O graphics.

To cater for extra space inside, Mini has relocated the controls for the gear selector and parking brake.

As for the dashboard, the Concept Aceman boasts an iridescent to match that of the roof. Like the seats, door panels and all other interior surfaces, the steering wheel is also leather-free and is laminated with dark green velvet velour.

The steering wheel is further fitted with the “Aceman” lettering and a robust strap that forms the six o’clock spoke.

Mini isn’t ready to reveal technical details of the Concept Aceman but chances are it could borrow some of its powertrain bits from the BMW iX3 or its three-door hatch counterpart, with improved range, of course.

If it uses the iX3’s powertrain, that means it could have about 210kW of power and torque figures around the 400Nm bracket, courtesy of an 80kWh battery pack with a rear-mounted single motor. The setup is good for 460km in the iX3 but knowing how the electric technology keeps advancing with every new model, we won’t be surprised to see a bigger range.

Not the case? Well, it could house a 50kWh battery pack good for 402km of range and more than 147kW of power.

In case you want to see the Mini Concept Aceman, it will be publicly presented for the first time at Gamescom 2022, which takes place in Cologne from August 24 to 28.