Subscribe

Motoring

New Ford Mustang test mule caught testing before global unveiling in Detroit

New Ford Mustang test mule
0

It’s a little hard to believe that the current, sixth generation Mustang is now on its last legs. Yes, launched locally in 2015, the model will soon be phased out as the new, seventh generation of the iconic car has been spotted testing. Wearing heavy camouflage not much details have been given regarding the new sports car, which will be unveiled officially at the Detroit Auto Show in September this year. 

Production is earmarked to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and first deliveries will start soon thereafter. What we do know, however, is that the new ‘Stang will be offered with manual transmission as well as the automatic transmission. Great news for enthusiasts and purists as we have seen the number of manual transmission cars dwindle over the years. Likely to power the new Mustang is a reworked version of the company’s gloriously sounding, normally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine, while some markets will also receive a four-cylinder Ecoboost derivative. 

As reported in our recent Mustang California Special launch drive, this is likely the last hurrah of the model, the swansong if you will, before the new model makes landfall next year. With the current model having sold over 70 000 units since 2015 and 3 652 units locally, it remains the best-selling sports car, which is something Ford is intent on carrying over onto the new model. We can expect similar design cues from the current model with evolutionary elements to ensure that it remains distinctly a Mustang. 

We do hope that the interior appointments and tactility will be notched up in quality, while the company’s SYNC infotainment remains one of the easiest and intuitive in the game, so this is likely to be the same in the new model. One of the Mustang’s strongest suits is its keen pricing, and we are of the view that this will remain the case with the new model. Of course, we anticipate the unveiling of the latest Ford Mustang to be a fan fare of note and we await the auspicious occasion with baited breath.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lerato Matebese

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Radebe says ANC will call 200 members named by Zondo...

The veteran national executive committee member told media the party had an obligation to confront the damning findings against it in the report on state capture
emsie ferreira
Politics

No retreat, but no rush, for Ramaphosa faction on Zondo...

M&G Premium

The resolution to heed state capture recommendations will survive ANC conference because the president can proclaim commitment to renewal while scandal corners him into compromise
emsie ferreira
Politics

Ramaphosa urges ANC policy conference delegates not to back down...

Dealing with patronage and abuse of resources is central to turning the party’s fortunes around
Paddy Harper
Business

‘Deal with the snake’ – Reserve Bank governor on SA...

Lesetja Kganyago defended the bank’s inflation-targeting regime amid criticism that it will do little to cushion consumers against external shocks
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×