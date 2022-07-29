New Ford Mustang test mule caught testing before global unveiling in Detroit

It’s a little hard to believe that the current, sixth generation Mustang is now on its last legs. Yes, launched locally in 2015, the model will soon be phased out as the new, seventh generation of the iconic car has been spotted testing. Wearing heavy camouflage not much details have been given regarding the new sports car, which will be unveiled officially at the Detroit Auto Show in September this year.

Production is earmarked to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and first deliveries will start soon thereafter. What we do know, however, is that the new ‘Stang will be offered with manual transmission as well as the automatic transmission. Great news for enthusiasts and purists as we have seen the number of manual transmission cars dwindle over the years. Likely to power the new Mustang is a reworked version of the company’s gloriously sounding, normally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine, while some markets will also receive a four-cylinder Ecoboost derivative.

As reported in our recent Mustang California Special launch drive, this is likely the last hurrah of the model, the swansong if you will, before the new model makes landfall next year. With the current model having sold over 70 000 units since 2015 and 3 652 units locally, it remains the best-selling sports car, which is something Ford is intent on carrying over onto the new model. We can expect similar design cues from the current model with evolutionary elements to ensure that it remains distinctly a Mustang.

We do hope that the interior appointments and tactility will be notched up in quality, while the company’s SYNC infotainment remains one of the easiest and intuitive in the game, so this is likely to be the same in the new model. One of the Mustang’s strongest suits is its keen pricing, and we are of the view that this will remain the case with the new model. Of course, we anticipate the unveiling of the latest Ford Mustang to be a fan fare of note and we await the auspicious occasion with baited breath.