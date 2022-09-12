VWSA’s Dealer Principal Apprentice Programme speeds up transformation

For the past decade, Volkswagen has invested more than R1-billion in transformation programmes across the country and one of them is the Dealer Principal Apprentice Programme. The programme seeks to develop the talents of black dealer principals within the VW dealer network.

The 2021/2022 fourth wave of 10 candidates recently graduated in Johannesburg after the 18-month-long leadership and development programme.

It was developed by Optima Training, a global leader in development and management learning programmes. The unique programme offers candidates mentoring and coaching modules, while focusing on principles of leadership and management within the automotive fold. The recent graduates were taken through a journey which focused on topics such as retail business, finance and general management.

Over the past decade, 33 candidates have graduated and 17 of those have been promoted to dealer principal positions as well as group financial director and management roles.

Volkswagen SA, through its various stakeholders, has invested in transformation and B-BBEE programmes. Apart from the Dealer Principal Apprentice Programme, VWSA has offered work opportunities to over 2 000 unemployed youth through the Youth Employment Service.