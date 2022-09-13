Ford Performance Centre’s new digs delights blue oval fans

For many people, the extent of customising their car ends when they tick the appropriate boxes and it rolls off the showroom floor. For others, they’ll buy a second-hand Golf or BMW with the singular goal of making the car their own. But only a few manufacturers offer more than just different colour seats, carbon fibre inserts and bigger wheels.

Companies such as Ford don’t necessarily give you the option of modifying an out-of-the-box Mustang. Instead, Ford provides owners wanting to personalise their vehicles with the opportunity to work with a brand that’ll excite any American muscle enthusiast.

The Ford Performance Centre helps Ford owners get the most out of their vehicles, whether a Roush Performance Kit or a Ford Performance supercharger. The performance centre has provided Stang owners with real-deal American V8 power, noise and aggressive styling right here in South Africa, since 2016.

The 1965 Ford GT

Now it has moved to a new, more efficient facility. During our visit to the special Lazarus Motor Company, the man in charge, Colin Lazarus, led us on a tour around his new facility and it was quite a spectacle. As you can imagine, with a man so passionate about cars, there would be a few very special machines parked around the place. The Jaguar F-type Project 7 and the Jaguar E-type are bucket list cars for any British motoring enthusiast and, indeed, they were posing on the showroom floor. But the real show was provided by that of a more American nature.

Lazarus is a petrol head of note with a great interest in American vehicles. From a 2001 F150 SVT Lightning to a Ford Model T, his taste leans more into the Ford section. Just another Mustang aficionado? Not quite. Sure, he has a Mustang here and there, including a 1971 Mustang Mach 1, but his prized possessions stem more from the realm of endurance racing.

The 2005 Ford GT

The Ford GT40 is a racing legend that’s conquered Le Mans, starred in movies and wowed collectors around the world. Lazarus is a collector who owns three Ford GTs, each from a different generation. The first is his 1965 MK1 GT40, which is a special piece for any collection. The second is the 2005 Ford GT, which was one of the most dynamic supercars around in terms of looks and performance. Third is the 2021 Ford GT. Now, this car has been making its way around Johannesburg and it gets people talking. The car isn’t licensed to drive on South African roads so if you are on the lookout for it, it’ll probably be on a trailer or on display. I am told it only has 18 km on the clock.

The Ford Performance Centre is bringing American power and performance to the streets of South Africa. It caters to Mustang, Focus ST/RS and Fiesta ST owners who would like to get the most out of their cars. By using the best quality parts to modify their cars, the performance centre will be pumping out some serious machines. So, if you do visit the centre, make sure to ask about Lazarus’s cars. You might be treated to a short tour that you won’t forget.