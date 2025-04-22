Death, taxes and the excellence of the Range Rover Sport

Worth every penny: The Range Rover Sport is the epitome of premium SUVs. (Supplied)

The words “premium” and “luxury” are thrown around far too often about vehicles nowadays.

You can get leather seats, big screens and just about every safety feature in the book for around R500 000, so what makes vehicles like the Range Rover Sport stand above every other SUV in a market that is flooded by them and why would consumers pay upwards of R2 million to get their hands on one?

The Mail & Guardian tested the Range Rover Sport. At first glance, it has the aura of a car that might be used by a James Bond villain. As fitting as that is, British manufacturer Land Rover has thrown away all the frills in this SUV and given it a simple, mean look that still turns heads everywhere you go.

The door handles are retractable and add to the aesthetic of the exterior. The vehicle sits on 23-inch alloy wheels, emphasising the menacing look.

The interior

When you jump into this vehicle, you realise quickly that the word “sport” in the name refers only to the exterior design. The interior is not sporty at all — it is plush, comfortable and pleasant.

Land Rover has done a remarkable job of combining classic Range Rover elements with sleek finishes and the modern technology inside the vehicle. You have huge leather seats, that are both heated and ventilated, in the front and back; a full leather steering wheel cover and dashboard; a digital instrument cluster and a huge infotainment screen where most of the driving options and settings are included.

The thing I loved the most about the interior is that the pride Land Rover takes in giving you that luxurious feel is clearly visible. Even the door panels are fitted with leather and denim and the door handles are hidden in a very convenient place, meaning tht you don’t even have to lift a hand to open your door.

With the size of the car, there will never be an issue with space and every passenger gets to sit very comfortably. The back seats recline, so the passengers there can have a relaxing journey.

It also comes standard with the chauffeur feature which allows backseat passengers to move seats forward and fold them, so they feel like they are sitting in first class.

There are not many vehicles that give the back of the vehicle as much attention as the front. Land Rover always does this well and it’s one of the reasons the cabin of the Range Rover Sport really stands out.

The drive and safety

As soon as I received this vehicle, I knew that I had to test it on as many terrains as possible to really experience what a Range Rover is all about.

Although this one was the Sport, it still comes equipped with a ton of off-road modes, like sand, mud ruts, wade sensing as well as grass, gravel and snow. You can also select the auto terrain mode which will detect the kind of surface you are travelling on and automatically adjust the vehicle.

I didn’t take it on a heavy off-road experience but I decided that it was the perfect car in which to drive my toddler to the Lion and Safari Park in Broederstroom, north of Johannesburg.

When we entered the park, we explored two modes: sand and grass and gravel and snow. I knew this vehicle was more than capable of handling these conditions but I couldn’t believe how exceptionally smooth the vehicle was offroad. It felt almost as if I was driving around a suburban area with a few potholes.

The handling was extremely comfortable and, although the bush is out of my comfort zone, I was not out of comfort. From how the seats hugged me, to the amount of space we all had, it was a five-star experience in nature. I’m almost certain the lions were envious.

Once the off-roading ended, it was another 130km back home on the open road and this is where the Range Rover Sport sparkled.

It is powered by an inline 3.0 turbocharged diesel engine, delivering 258kW of power and 700Nm of torque, and these insane figures mean that you can scare Hilux and Ranger bakkies from the fast lane at will. But it’s not even the speed that makes you feel at home in this SUV — it’s the engine.

The turbocharged diesel is the cherry on the top. It provides a harmonious journey for the driver that is effortless — you don’t feel like you are driving a 2.3 tonne vehicle.

I like to judge the handling of a vehicle on the N12 East between Benoni and Springs because the highway dips and bends like a track. This vehicle raced around it without hesitation and with the minimum amount of effort.

Both on the road and off, the Range Rover Sport was far better than any SUV I’ve driven.

Land Rover claims that the fuel consumption on this vehicle is 7.4 litres/100km. I managed 7.5 litres/100km on the open road but, overall, it was close to 9 litres/100km. This is still not bad for a car of this size.

The Range Rover Sport has a five-star Euro NCAP rating. It comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree exterior camera system. Additional features like blind-spot assist, parking aid and a tyre pressure monitoring system also enhance safety.

One of the best features on this car was the park assist feature which basically automatically steers the vehicle into a selected parking bay. You still have to control the acceleration and braking but it can be very useful getting in and out of tight parking spots in busy areas.

Verdict

It’s very difficult to see cars like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE as competitors to the Range Rover Sport.

With the amount of luxury, the look and feel of the car and the amazing driving experience you get, both on and off the road, this vehicle fits more in the category of Porsche Cayenne — and boy does it hold up to the standard.

When brands talk about premium SUVs, this is the epitome.

Cars.co.za was kind enough to consider this vehicle as an alternative to a Bently Bentayga, which is crazy, because that vehicle costs over R5 million.

The Range Rover Sport starts at R2 099 900 and goes up to R2 595 100, if you want the Autobiography version.

It’s a lot of money, and a vehicle most of us would only ever dream of touching, but given the quality of every aspect of this product, it is worth every penny.