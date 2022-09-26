Subscribe

Five things to love about the new Ford Mustang

Powerful pony likely to cause a stir in the younger market, those who grew up playing video games
Ford has finally removed the camouflage from its seventh-generation “Stang”, a fitting replacement for the successful sixth-generation model, which became an instant hit when it officially landed in Mzansi back in 2015. 

Boasting more evolutionary than revolutionary design cues, the new Mustang will join the fierce fold with  the likes of the Audi RS 5, BMW M4 Competition and Mercedes-AMG C63 S when it launches next year. 

However, what truly appeals to us is that the Mustang will continue to be offered with only petrol engines, quashing rumours of an electric Mustang in this new generation. 

Here are five things we love about the Stang …

1. No electrification here

At a time when rivals seem to be exiting the internal combustion engine market in favour of electrification, Ford has stayed true to what the Mustang has always been all about — burning petrol. 

So, the new model still packs the glorious 5.0-litre, naturally aspirated V8 engine and, erm, a 2.3-litre Eco-Boost. The latter shouldn’t form part of the local lineup, though. 

2. Digitalisation: More screens, less clutter

Stepping inside, gone is the 

classic dashboard design, which has been replaced by a more driver-focused cabin which is further complemented by digital displays. These include a 12.4- inch instrument cluster and a 13.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As you’d expect, the latter offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

According to Ford, the new layout is aimed at appealing to the younger market, specifically those who grew up playing video games.

3. Remote Rev

Aha. While we think this feature is a bit show-off-ey, the Remote Rev feature can save you time at the mall should you lose your Mustang in the parking lot — just follow the sound of the revving car. 

It lets drivers rev the car remotely by using the key fob. It is an interesting feature we look forward to trying when the Mustang arrives. The poor guy seated in the car parked next to your Mustang …

4. Drifts, anyone?

As part of the Performance Pack, the Mustang will feature an electronic drift brake for some tail-happy fun when the situation allows. 

This feature is quite straightforward — the electronic brake locks the rear wheels for a short time, to induce sliding, and adjusts the Mustang’s acceleration input to maintain a drift.

5. A Dark Horse for the track

Dubbed the Mustang Dark Horse, Ford also announced a new, sinister model which wields the same 

5.0-litre V8 powerplant, with 500 horses or 372kW of power to the rear axle via a 6-speed manual transmission. 

It gets a host of exterior and interior tweaks and it’s available with the brand’s Handling Package. 

It will soon be joined by the street-legal S version, a relatively stripped-out model. 

Then there is the R derivative, an exclusive track tool weapon. 

When all is said and done, the new Mustang looks set to cause a stampede when it gallops onto our market sometime next year. 

Ntsako Mthethwa

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
×