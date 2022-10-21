Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the spiciest SUV yet

This year, the Porsche Cayenne celebrates its 20th anniversary — a model frowned upon by purists when it first broke cover.

Looking back, there was method in the madness. The introduction of the Cayenne was a masterstroke by the Stuttgart brand as the model has single-handedly ensured Porsche can continue not only to keep the lights on, but also be financially flush enough to pour money into research and development in its sports car programme. A fascinating story, but let me not digress from the subject of this article, the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Based on the coupe version, the Turbo GT is essentially the sportiest and most focused Cayenne, having been fettled by the GT department which builds the company’s most focused sports cars. Think GT4 RS, GT3 and GT2 RS, to name a few.

Finally, this is a Cayenne built to take on the upper echelons of the super-SUV segment occupied by the Lamborghini Urus and, recently, the Aston Martin DBX 707.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher and I reckon Porsche was tired of standing on the sidelines when it came to building dynamic super-SUVs. So, has it done enough?

Before we can answer that question, let us see what has been done to elevate this Turbo GT above the Turbo Coupe.

First, the car squats 17mm closer to terra firma, while both passive chassis components and active control systems have been optimised for performance and handling.

There are larger air-intakes up front, a full carbon roof and plastic wheel-arch extensions that house 22-inch Neodyme wheels, home to standard carbon ceramic brakes.

There is a unique carbon roof spoiler, with winglets on either side, while the boot spoiler is 25mm larger than that on the Turbo Coupe and said to offer up to 40kg of rear downforce at top speed. Below the rear valance is a carbon diffuser with twin titanium exhaust outlets.

The rigidity of the three-chamber air suspension has been increased by 15% and the damper settings of the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) system have been adapted accordingly.

In addition, the power steering and rear axle steering calibration have been tightened ever so slightly, the former giving feedback so sharp, it wouldn’t be out of place in a low-slung sports car. Yes, it truly boggles the mind how a towering, lumbering SUV can corner so hard and flat!

Engine

Under the bonnet nestles the familiar displacement four-litre twin turbo V8, but the wick has been dialled to 11, thanks to up-rated turbo chargers, crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, direct fuel injection, intake and intercooler, to name a few.

The result is a bump in power from 404kW to 471kW and 850Nm. All this is shuffled to all four wheels via a fast-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. In fact, the Cayenne Turbo GT is so fast its maker claims that it will dispense with the 0-to-100km/h sprint in only 3.3 seconds as it continues this relentless acceleration right up to 300km/h. That is proper, thoroughbred sports car pace in a hefty SUV. No matter how you slice it, that is ludicrously quick.

Cabin appointments

Meanwhile, the cabin has been extensively festooned with Alcantara, from the form-hugging pews to the roof lining, while the steering wheel, with its yellow directional marking, is wreathed in said sporty material.

There is only seating for four, which might not be ideal for some, but this remains a pukka sports SUV, so perhaps not an issue for those fishing in this pond.

Everything in the cabin is well laid out, legible and easy to access. Overall, it is an inviting sanctuary for the enthusiast.

Performance

Where the Turbo GT’s brilliance truly bristles is in the way it goes down the road and carves corners.

Slot the Drive Mode rotary dial to Sport+, mash the throttle to the floorboards from standstill, and there’s momentarily some lag as the turbos spool up. However, once past that twilight zone, this thing tears up the tarmac like an absolute thug.

It has a soundtrack to back it up — it rumbles like Zeus himself taking a morning fluoride gargle, thanks to the dual mid-mounted titanium exhausts sprouting just under the rear valance.

Its distillation of straight-line speed is truly something to behold as it slingshots past slower traffic with the verve of a 100m sprinter.

But then the road ahead kinks and I feel it is here the Cayenne Turbo GT truly shows its rivals a clean pair of heels. Never before have I driven a SUV that corners this flat and this hard. Feedback and response from the tiller is, once again, straight from the sports car book, making this easily one of the most rounded performance SUVs on the market.

Sure, the design is a little demure if I’m honest but it goes like the proverbial waste off a shovel, steers like nothing else in its segment, and stops on a dime, thanks to those huge, dinner-plate sized carbon ceramic anchors. The chassis, too, is playful and lets the rear wiggle when booted out of corners, adding another delectable layer of enjoyment to the package.

Of course, when not hooning the vehicle to your heart’s content, you can easily pare back the Turbo GT from a froth-at-the-mouth beast to a docile enough chariot to take your grandma to a tea party.

Even with those huge 22-inch low-profile tyres, the ride quality is surprisingly supple, thanks to the air-suspension that manages to iron out most road imperfections with the greatest aplomb.

Verdict

With a sticker price of R3.5-million, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has elevated the dynamic quotient of the Cayenne to lofty heights.

It makes a statement not only in the segment generally, but also among its arch-rivals. Think of that player on the sidelines with immense potential, but no one has really taken note of, until they decide to show their mettle on the field. The Cayenne Turbo GT is the automotive equivalent of that player.

And while I’m not a huge fan of performance SUVs in general, this thing makes a compelling case to convince me otherwise.

Yes, it really is that properly resolved. Well played, Porsche. Very well played, indeed!