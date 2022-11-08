Eco-friendly Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition debuts

Following the launch of the first Flying Spur Odyssean Edition in 2021, which showed the more sustainable side of the luxury car manufacturer, Bentley is giving the Bentayga similar treatment with the introduction of the Odyssean Edition.

Limited to only 70, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, like the Flying Spur Odyssean, has a hybrid powertrain, combined with futuristic Bentley looks and materials.

It boasts a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine, a 100kW electric motor and an enhanced 18kW battery pack good for a total power output of 340kW. The Bentayga Odyssean Edition can travel up to 45km on battery power alone and can hurtle from a standstill to 100km/h in 5.3 seconds, maxing out at 254km/h.

Besides the powerplant being friendly to the ecosystem, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition has other features geared towards sustainability, for example, the interior comes fitted with open-pore Koa veneer on the centre console which uses 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers.

The fascias and waist rails are finished in sleek, minimalist Piano Linen veneer. There are new materials, plus sustainable natural leather, across the interior, thanks to panels made from 100% British wool.

The interior of the Odyssean Edition is fitted with accents crafted from a soft, warm hide called Autumn. Buyers can choose from five specifications that use Beluga, Porpoise, Cricket Ball, Brunel or Burnt Oak leather in tandem with light, modern linen hide.

There’s a bespoke Odyssean Edition treadplate matched with the exterior D-pillar badging.

Outside, the Odyssean Edition’s bumpers, headlight and taillight surrounds, and lower body accents, are shaded in the bronze Pale Brodgar hue. The same colour is used on the 22” 10-spoke wheels. Buyers can choose between a specially curated exterior palette of six colours or they can choose from the over 60 colours available for the Bentayga.

With the launch of the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, seven out of the brand’s 14 models are hybrid. That means 50% of the complete Bentley range is electrified as the brand pushes towards an EV future.