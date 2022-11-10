Paris Motor Show: The Renault group’s most important models

Renault has played a key role in the development of the automotive industry over the last few decades. From turbocharging to extreme hot-hatch creation, Renault has shaped the world’s driving landscape in some way, form or fashion.

With a global presence, the brand is well represented in most market segments. No wonder, then, that with all this experience and expertise, Renault has been so influential on the industry as a whole. The company’s research and development is renowned for its cutting-edge thinking and is a regular source of inspiration for other brands.

However, in more recent years, Renault has made significant progress in powertrain development. It’s no longer just about squeezing more out of a small internal combustion engine. Instead, electric motors have been identified as a source of enormous potential, be it in a hybrid application (Renault Arkana) or to show that volts, not just petrol vapours, can make you smile with the Renault 5 Turbo concept.

Here is a listing of our favourite toys, fundamental ideas and production-ready vehicles the Renault Group displayed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.

Renault R5 Turbo 3E

According to Renault, this concept was “born to drift”. Naturally, that got our attention, but there’s also so much more to the Turbo 3E than extreme performance and a rear wing with more aerodynamic sway than an aeroplane. The brief was to “create a work of art with extreme lines inspired by the looniest corners of the gaming universe”.

Naturally, carrying this name also came with an entirely different set of challenges: creating a reiteration that hints at the history of the icons bearing the same name. This is challenge in itself and can be a hit or a miss. Looking at this concept in the flesh, it’s like the Renault 5 Turbo 2 was made 40 years ago to be remastered one day as an electric racer.

The 3E’s figures are equally off the wall: 280kW and 700Nm of torque available instantly thanks to its twin-engine setup, each motor located at one of the rear wheels. The 42kWh battery station is situated in the middle of the car, and while acceleration isn’t its sole focus with no official timing to 100km/h, it’ll be hard to beat anywhere where a sideways approach is smiled upon.

Why it’s important: Since motorsport remains a critical component of the motoring industry, imagine having sideways thrills with a relatively clean conscience.

Alpine A110 R

Alpine’s weight-saving crusade has been relatively well documented. The designers and engineers at Renault’s flagship performance brand have become experts in making cars go faster without necessarily piling on kilowatts.

Instead, it’s 34kg lighter than the S at just 1 082 kilograms. With clever aero implementations, it has significantly less drag and more downforce than its S sibling too. Add to the equation a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds and improvements to the chassis, and the A110 R will make a potent track weapon built with extensive motorsport know-how. We wish it was available in SA …

Why it’s important: Less weight and better aerodynamics represent better efficiency. Apply this to EVs, and these lessons will prove immensely important.

The Alpine A110 R is 34kg lighter than the S and weighs just 1 082kg for better aerodynamics and efficiency. Photo: Supplied

Renault Scenic Vision

So, you get car manufacturers talking about carbon neutrality during everyday operation and then there’s Renault, which looks to completely neutralise pollution during every stage of a car’s life cycle.

The Renault Scenic Vision shows that it’s not exactly such an unattainable reality by sourcing more than 70% recycled materials for the construction of the car. Then, after its operational life, the vehicle will be 95% recyclable. Furthermore, it uses a hybrid electric and hydrogen combined powertrain, leading to another 75% smaller footprint than a conventional BEV (battery electric vehicle).

There’s an extensive list of other factoids that will appease even the bravest of climate warriors, like the seats that abandon the use of leather, with Renault instead using 100% low-carbon polyester.

Why it’s important: Besides its crisp cool lines, the Scenic Vision has a vital role in furthering the carbon neutrality cause.

The Renault Scenic Vision (above) is made from 70% recycled materials and will be 95% recyclable at the end of its life. Photo: Supplied

Renault Megane E-Tech

The Megane E-Tech is less concept, less future ambition and more ready to roll … Officially unveiled to the world in September, it’s a meeting point of some of our favourite Renault styling cues. Also, it’s grown up and exchanged its fun-natured exhaust burbles for a refined, 100% electric engine and a sizable hatch, crossover-esque body and is even described by Renault Group chief executive Luca de Meo as “the GTI of EVs”.

The battery, Renault says, is the thinnest the brand has ever created for a production car, with a placed height of just 110 mm. This spacious approach is immediately evident when seated inside with a minimalistic approach to interior digitisation thanks to the enormous 24” instrument screen further helping the cause.

When it comes to the numbers, the Megane E-Tech with a 40kWh battery is able to travel 300km, while the 60kWh battery variants will do 450 or 470km. The EV60 (160kW and 300Nm of torque) will do the 0-100km/h run in 7.4 seconds on top of the base EV40 (96kW and 250Nm of torque). The mid-level ER60, on the other hand, will do 470km on a charge.

Why it’s important: The Renault Megane has grown up without losing its coolness. It’s a genuinely attractive and cutting-edge car that embodies the future of Renault.

The Megane E-Tech is less concept, less future ambition and more ready to roll … Officially unveiled to the world in September. Photo Supplied

Renault Arkana

The Renault Arkana may not be the most exciting car on this list. Heck, what can beat a modern reimagination of a classic that’s built to drift … In any case, it’s a necessary car in the Renault narrative as it represents a genesis of sorts for the carmaker’s push into local sustainability. The Arkana will be one of the first electrically assisted vehicles Renault will launch locally in what we hope will be the next year. Yes, it’s a hybrid.

According to Renault, up to 80% of inner-city driving can be completed with only electrical power that is then regenerated by the petrol motor. In total, this should reduce fuel consumption by around 40% compared to just ICE propulsion. Imagine petrol was 40% cheaper…

The Renault Arkana may not be the most exciting car on this list. Heck, what can beat a modern reimagination of a classic that’s built to drift. Photo: Supplied

Why it’s important: As the struggle continues to make full-fat EVs a viable option for local buyers, what with taxes, duties and infrastructure, Renault is bringing a best-of-both-worlds kind of crossover to the market. Expect this one in SA in the fourth quarter of 2023, when pricing will also be announced.