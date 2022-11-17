Motoring: Chery Tiggo Pro8 Distinction a surprisingly comprehensive proposition

There’s an ever-growing interest in bigger family cars and SUVs, which is ironic because there is also a demand for downsizing engines and creating more economical vehicles. This has brought with it a new generation of large cars with smaller engines, and most mainstream manufacturers have become rather good at producing cars to meet this demand.

But there is a brand that is rapidly gaining traction because the production of these vehicles has been mastered. The aspect that is sparking a debate is how much more affordable the vehicles are. Yet they still provide you with decent quality, good comfort and up-to-the-minute technology.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is the largest SUV from Chery. I didn’t think much of the brand, but when I asked around,I found that people enjoy these cars. So I was looking forward to testing one.

Styling highlights include the Tiggo 8 Pro’s LED headlights with integrated turn signals, which look sleek. Using plastic around the wheel arches is typically a touch I am not fond of, but Chery has done an excellent job of blending the harsh plastic trim with the rest of the body in an almost unnoticeable way. That could be a result of the dark colour of the car, Rhine blue, which is pleasantly understated.

Inside

The interior of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Distinction is probably its second most favourable selling point after its price. It comes with uniquely designed pleather seats with the Chery logo imprinted. The dash is quaint yet stylish, and the infotainment system is impressive — at least when considering the capital outlay. It has a 10.25″ multi-media display, delivering a high-quality resolution and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The infotainment system is easy to use and adds to the sleek aesthetic inside the cabin.

The 8 Pro comes with a huge panoramic sunroof that allows plenty of natural light into the cabin. With seven seats and a moveable middle row, chances are all your passengers will be comfortable. The parking assists are helpful, giving immediate feedback regarding the car’s surroundings, especially the 360-degree view camera.

But the gloss plastic on the centre console leaves streaks and fingerprints at even the lightest touch.

The car is responsive and provides you with more than enough power. The Chery Tiggo 8 comes with a 1.6-litre TGDI turbo engine which produces 145kW and 290 m. Photo: Supplied

Driving

One of the first things I experienced in this car is it packs a punch even though it is a large seven-seater SUV. It is responsive and provides you with more than enough power. The Chery Tiggo 8 comes with a 1.6-litre TGDI turbo engine which produces 145kW and 290 m. It doesn’t seem like much on paper, but it’s punchy, to say the least. There was one problem: the throttle is rather excited. Its turbo lag is by no means in the realm of annoying, but when the boost builds, there is a fine line between 50% and 100% of throttle application. Once you get used to this sprightful action, it is manageable, but it can catch you off guard.

The ride quality is also one of its better features. It sits effortlessly on the highway and battles the poorer roads with surprising ease, with little in the way of noise and rattles. It is also surprisingly quiet, which put a smile on my face.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Distinction is probably its second most favourable selling point after its price. It comes with uniquely designed pleather seats with the Chery logo imprinted. Photo: Supplied

Ownership

The Tiggo 8 Pro Distinction is a bargain at R496 900, which is considerably more affordable than competitors such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, which starts at R619 900, and the Kia Sportage at R593 995. The Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a five-year/60 000km service plan and a five-year/150 000km warranty. Chery is so confident in its engine application that it offers a 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty, which tackles the reliability questions.

Conclusion

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Distinction is a phenomenal car for the price. It comes packed with tech and features such as the infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and driver assists for nearly R100 000 less than its closest competitor. Chery is a fresh face in South Africa and still needs to establish a name for itself. It is, however, well on its way. It is a good-quality family SUV with plenty of power and enough tech to impress even the most demanding buyer.