BMW’s Bavarian Brutes given the once-over

BMW’s X5 and X6 models recently went under the knife to give them a more chiselled exterior design. These updates have now been applied to the brutal X5 M and X6 M Competition duo.

Both Competition models come with an enhanced eight-speed M Steptronic transmission that is augmented by a 48-volt starter motor, which consists of an electric motor that produces 9kW and 200Nm for short bursts. This is largely to counter initial turbo lag from the V8 engine.

‍The 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 soldiers on as is with 460kW and 750Nm, enough to catapult both SUVs from 0-100km/h in a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S-threatening 3.9 seconds.

‍Aesthetically, the duo gets the same updates as the regular X5 and X6 models, but with bits and pieces from the M basket to make up for their sporty etiquette. These come in the form of a new front-end design, new matrix LED headlights, black kidney grille, enlarged model badging plus a central lower air intake that forms a single black X-shaped area. ‍Buyers who want to add more appeal to the X6 M Competition can opt for the carbon treatment for the exterior mirror caps and rear spoiler.

‍The SUVs ride on standard 21” M light-alloy wheels at the front paired with 22” M light-alloy items at the rear. These can be upgraded to forged M light-alloy wheels with the same dimensions as options, and include a new variant in a jet black solid finish.

‍Stepping inside, you are greeted by the new BMW Curved Display similar to the one fitted to the 7 Series, for instance. The system is formed by a 12.3” instrument cluster and a 14.9” control display.

‍The duo now comes with a broad interior trim strip in fineline black wood with a high-gloss metal effect, an ambient light bar with effective backlighting, an M leather steering wheel plus new carbon gearshift paddles.

‍Offered as standard are M multifunction seats, knee pads, fine-grain Merino leather trim and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. The options list consists of the panoramic glass sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and a new Travel & Comfort System.

‍Interestingly, the refresh sees the BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition gaining some form of electrification, making them the first of the brand’s high-performance products to adopt such technology. Although the outgoing iteration of the duo felt badass to an extent that it felt as if they could devour everything on the road, the refresh brings a lot more to be desired.

‍Like the regular X5 and X6 variants, the M Competition pair will launch in South Africa in the third quarter of 2023 when pricing will also be announced.