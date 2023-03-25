Ineos Grenadier tackles the Scottish Highlands

Tough and rugged: The Ineos Grenadier handled the mud, water and loose rocks of the Scottish Highlands with ease.

The Scottish Highlands — a destination I never thought would host a vehicle launch. I was pleasantly surprised by its picturesque scenery, from scenic lakes to towering, snow-capped mountains. That set the tone for the showcasing of an impressive vehicle that I would soon grow to adore.

I’ve always found the rugged, adventurous aspect associated with off-roading appealing. There’s something almost primal about venturing up and over rough terrain, pushing a vehicle to its limits, giving an adrenaline rush like no other. Hence, I was especially excited when a new, adventure-focused brand burst onto the scene, one dedicated to putting the buyer first.

It’s called the Ineos Grenadier, and they chose the perfect setting — a seemingly untouched-by-technology wilderness — to demonstrate the car’s capabilities to the media.

Let’s talk about the intricacies and the point of this SUV’s existence.

Have you ever felt disappointed when your favourite vehicle has undergone such drastic changes its fundamental purpose seems obsolete?

Instead of jumping on the Twittersphere to express his utter disgust, Sir Jim Ratcliffe thought he would build his own car, one heavily influenced by what the public wants from it. It would be something that balances comfort and purpose.

In the process, he created an off-roader that is as capable, if not more so, than most off-road vehicles. I’m testing it in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

The Ineos Grenadier falls into the segment previously filled by the Land Rover Defender, a vehicle rendered obsolete as the manufacturers took drastic steps toward modernisation. This left Ineos the room to redesign the segment from the ground up and, in the process, knock it out of the park.

To grasp the scope of this 4×4, we need to understand what makes this onr so capable. First, though, its on-road behaviour.

The Ineos Grenadier has more than enough power from both its petrol and diesel motors. Considering the engine and transmission are tried-and-tested units from BMW, reliability can be expected.

On the road, I found a surprisingly small amount of body roll in the corners and an absurd amount of get-up-and-go, particularly from the petrol variant. Both have 3.0-litre inline-6 turbocharged motors. The petrol does have a bit more oomph at 210kW and 450Nm, whereas the diesel only has 183kW but a mountainous 550Nm of torque sent to the wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Centre, front, and rear lockers make this car nearly unstoppable when the going gets tough. It easily crawls through challenging terrain, while all-terrain tyres help deal with mud and rocks. The approach angle of 36.2 degrees and departure angle of 36.1 degrees allow the Grenadier to smoothly transition between rocks and obstacles while maintaining total control.

Scotland’s wet, rugged terrain was a challenge but it offered a perfect opportunity for us to put the Ineos Grenadier to the ultimate test. Plenty of mud, water and loose rocks made for formidable obstacles, which was exactly what we needed to gauge the car’s capabilities.

Great functionality: The interior of the Ineos Grenadier has a good balance between analogue and digital. Photo: Stan Papior

One feature that sets the Grenadier apart from the rest is its Hill Descent Control. Few off-roaders can boast an HDC system that consistently works against gravity but the Grenadier is a cut above the rest. It masterfully navigated the trickiest descents, providing total confidence and stability even when traction seemed inconceivable. In the face of these extreme conditions, the Grenadier proved its worth and truly impressed us.

The vehicle comes with a selection of wheels. The steel rims can take a beating, yet still look surprisingly good, while the alloys add depth to the style and imitation beadlocks improve the robust aesthetic of the brutish off-roader. Unfortunately, British law disallows the use of beadlocks, so these were just for show.

The Ineos Grenadier’s interior is a perfect balance of rugged elegance and comfort, with supportive Recaro seats that provide stability during hairy off-road adventures. You can choose from various materials, including two-tone leather and cloth, to create your ideal cabin.

Although the abundance of buttons and switches appears intimidating at first, a short time with the car makes their placement clear. For instance, controls for the front and rear diff-locks, wading control and off-road mode, which deactivates traction and stability control, are all conveniently located on the roof to avoid unintended activation.

Also, you won’t have to sacrifice functionality for warmth because the cabin was designed so that you don’t have to remove your gloves to use any of the buttons and switches.

The infotainment system provides a smooth integration of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and various off-road information displays that can be manipulated and explored.

I like how Ineos balances analogue characteristics with such a modern car; even touches like the transfer case, which is mechanical, make driving off-road that much more engaging. This analogue-digital balance is targeted at gripping the interest of all 4×4 users.

The partnerships Ineos have developed will provide several after-market products supported by a selection of auxiliary power points that allow you to make your Grenadier your own.

Ineos prioritising customers’ needs and preferences is evident in the Grenadier’s ability to appeal to diverse individuals.

First, there is the adrenaline junkie who relishes the excitement of navigating difficult terrain and reaching destinations so far off the beaten path no one has ever set foot there.

Second, casual adventure-seekers who are passionate about the great outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle but may not necessarily be avid off-road enthusiasts.

Third, practical individuals, such as farmers and estate workers, require a robust 4×4 to complete their tasks with ease and reliability.

Finally, there is the corporate market, which includes government agencies, emergency services, construction companies, search-and-rescue operations and rental car agencies.

Although there have been whispers of military variants potentially being used in Botswana, there is no official word on this. Regardless, the Grenadier’s versatility and ability to meet the needs of various demographics showcase Ineos’s commitment to putting the customer first.

With a traditional market in South Africa, I hope the Grenadier will grab the attention of more buyers who appreciate capability over brand.

The Grenadier has many features that subtly hint at the G-Wagon, such as the door seals and handles as well as the seating position and ride comfort. The Ineos Grenadier is built in the old G-Class factory in Hambach, Germany, so it makes sense that there would be similarities. For me, this was a good touch. Getting features from what many consider the most capable 4×4 fever or a lot less is appealing.

The starting price at the time of print was R1 513 100, which is spectacular considering what you are getting. BMW power and reliability, G-Class quality, with customer input, makes this car desirable to avid adventurers. For those who like individual touches, the aftermarket support is extensive.

There will be those dismissing this as a knockoff Defender but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Ineos has created a standout SUV in its class.

There are some minor issues, such as the sticky door handles and wind noise at highway speed, but the company has said these will be addressed by the time the car is launched in South Africa — expected to be April or May.

This SUV has character, from the rugged control panels to the unique safari sunroofs; it’s an impressively capable car all around. I would love to see more of these vehicles on our roads, because they evoke a sense of excitement and go-anywhere fun.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a farmer, a corporate buyer or anyone in between, the Ineos Grenadier is a vehicle that is worth considering.