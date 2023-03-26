Renault Duster: Slow but sure does win the race

The tortoise: The Duster might not be the flashiest 4x4 but it makes up for it with efficiency and safety.

The Tortoise and the Hare. It’s a classic story that you’re likely familiar with, which carries a valuable life lesson. Still, I’m sure the author never intended it to be used in a motoring story likening the Renault Duster to the tortoise.

The Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intense, which I drove from Johannesburg to Gqeberha recently, looks cute and approachable, but that’s not it.

See, there’s this common misconception that speeding towards your destination will get you there faster. But you might just need something from the corner cafe.

Over a 50km distance, you’ll be lucky to win five minutes — if you don’t get stuck in a load-shedding-induced traffic jam next to the poor soul you cut off 15 minutes ago.

Over 1 200km, driving at 145km an hour, you’ll be the slowest poke on the road. Quota-chasing coppers notwithstanding, you’ll probably have to refuel every two hours. This is not based on any newly-published AA data but rather on observation.

I left Johannesburg with the Duster’s tank brimming and, before long, found myself amid the chaos of holidaymakers risking life and limb in their premium SUVs, towing boats, caravans and dirt bikes to be the first to arrive at the infamously congested first toll gate. The catch? Because of poor planning, consumption, or a combination, they were forced to make an extended pit stop at the filling station before the toll gate. Counterintuitive, if you ask me.

On the other hand, the Duster soldiered on at a steady and comfortable pace, soaking in the scenery amid the chaos of the annual pilgrimage. Filling stations were a mere comfort break, with the diesel-powered engine cracking 700km between refills, with a quarter tank to spare.

This inherent economy, with some thoughtful driving, easily makes the Renault Duster one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road — registering an impressive 4.7 litres per 100km, a smidgeon under Renault’s claim of 4.8.

This was when it dawned on me —the Renault Duster is like the tortoise in the story. It may not be the fastest or flashiest vehicle on the road but it gets you to your destination safely and efficiently, without burning a hole in your pocket. Slow and steady really does win the race.

But there’s so much more to the Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intense than fuel economy. This small SUV is adept at climbing mountains with its torque-tastic 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine with 80kW and 250Nm, giving it enough grunt to comfortably climb steep roads.

Furthermore, the updated interior isn’t just a modern space to occupy. Renault listened to its customers by providing the range-topping Duster with an up-to-date, intuitive media interface and crisp graphics, as well as all the expected bells and whistles. The infotainment is easy to operate, with its uncluttered approach.

If I’ve got one issue, it’s the lack of storage space inside the cabin for holiday paraphernalia. This extends to the cupholders, especially the door-side holders, which aren’t well thought-out. Cooldrink cans, it seems, weren’t considered.

Cooldrink spillage aside, the Renault Duster truly is the modern-day equivalent of the tortoise. It makes steady progress, it’s savvy with its tech upgrade and, despite being front-wheel drive only, it’ll climb over most soft-roading obstacles you put in front of it.

With a price tag then of R409 900, it’s also a worthy contender if you’re shopping in this segment.

Did I mention it’s pretty cute?