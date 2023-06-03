The Mercedes-Benz EQS is good but lacks spark

Top of the range: The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+, its flagship electric model, can drive about 536km with the battery fully charged.

Mercedes-Benz’s foray into the electric market with its EQ models has been met with mixed opinions.

Most of its models mimic their combustion-engined siblings — GLA (EQA), GLB (EQB), and GLC (EQC) — while the EQS, the subject of this article, represents the flagship range and is supposedly not related to the current S-Class.

Yes, according to Mercedes, the EQS has been built from the ground up as a standalone EV model. This might make sense for the manufacturer but I scratched my head somewhat as the firm’s naming convention is inherently linked to the model’s suffix.

That said, I was keen to see what the flagship EQS offers, considering the strides the BMW i7 has made.

Design-wise, the model’s wedge shape is an acquired taste, and while this has a great deal to do with the model’s exemplary 0.20 coefficient drag, it does seem rather incoherent from some angles with a stubby front end and elongated fastback rear when viewed side-on.

Those 21-inch two-tone wheels do fill the arches well, while the solid front grille houses many of the EQS’s active safety features, such as the radar cruise control, while the rear is clean and fuss-free.

Cabin appointments are what we find in the latest C-Class, for the most part. However, our test car was devoid of the 51-inch hyper screen, which would have been a great talking point for this article, but alas.

The cabin is awash with mostly modern amenities but the overall finish isn’t what I deem class-leading.

Many of the materials used in our test car felt below par and not what you would expect from a top-drawer, premium product. For instance, the steering wheel boss looks and feels as if it belongs in a vehicle more than a few luxury rungs lower, while the standard sound system left much to be desired.

It could possibly be a case of bare-bones spec in this instance, but this remains a flagship range model, and some things should not even be up for debate.

Meanwhile, the leg room is particularly generous, and so is the boot, measuring a generous 610 litres —enough to swallow a small house and then some.

So, from a packaging perspective, the EQS is very well thought out, with exemplary ergonomics.

With the battery fully charged, the EQS yielded around 536km of range, which is good, if not class-leading.

Performance is adequate for daily cut-and-thrust traffic and with enough shove to take gaps without hassles, thanks to the 107.8kWh battery that generates 245kW and 565 Nm. The whisper quietness of the cabin adds a layer of luxury.

At the same time, the air suspension does its utmost to cushion the ride and isolate the occupants from our poor road conditions, which deteriorate by the day.

Charging the EQS via a 60 kilowatt DC public EV charger took around an hour and 20 minutes from about 60km range to full capacity. At electric tariffs in my area, of around R2.88 a kilowatt-hour, it cost us R310 to fill up the EQS battery pack, which is substantially cheaper than fuel. It would have cost roughly five to six times more in diesel or petrol in a vehicle of this size.

Yes, that does indeed sound rather enticing but considering the initial capital outlay, compounded by our electricity generation problems, and the government’s unwillingness to offer tax rebates for EV cars, buying an electric vehicle is still an expensive proposition for the average South African, who would also want to have solar-powered electricity at home, which costs another packet on its own.

Car manufacturers will continue to offer EVs to the Mzansi market, but the value chain needs to make it conducive for the average motorist to either buy or lease, which is currently not the case.

Interior design of the Mercedes-EQS

In addition, the charging infrastructure needs to expand exponentially to meet demand as more EV models are introduced. As it stands, owning an EV in Mzansi requires substantial capital outlay to reap the rewards. For now, EV ownership only appeals to a minority of well-heeled consumers and is a pipe dream for the average motorist.

That said, EQS 450+ is good, but it is not the last word in EV technology, and this model feels less special than I had anticipated, with the overall architecture feeling a little behind the curve of BMW’s i range, Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan.

Perhaps the AMG model will make a more compelling case but that remains to be seen. As it stands, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ faces stiff competition that offers better overall performance and a better sense of occasion at this price level.

Pricing: R2 620 500