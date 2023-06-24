Volvo enters electric avenue with C40

Battery flattery: The C40 Recharge is Volvo’s first standalone EV nameplate, which the Swedish brand claims has a driving range of just under 450km.

Volvo SA has launched the second model in its electric vehicle (EV) range, the C40 Recharge, following last year’s introduction of the XC40 Recharge in the P6 (single electric motor) and P8 (twin electric motors) guises.

This is part of the Swedish marque’s strategy to become a fully electric car company by 2030 and reach a 50% global sales coverage mix of fully electric models and hybrids by 2025.

While this seemed an ambitious undertaking when it was announced in 2021, the firm seems to be on the right trajectory, having abandoned diesel for mild petrol hybrid in its core models, all while offering full EV models, with more in the pipeline in the form of the EX30 and EX90.

Unveiled last year, the C40 marks Volvo’s first standalone EV nameplate, with the model being built from the ground up as exclusively fully electric, as opposed to being based on an existing model, such as the XC40, which also comprises petrol-powered variants.

The svelte C40 is, in essence, an XC40 in design, from the front bumper right up to the B-pillar, but from there on, it takes on a more coupé-like silhouette, which makes it more distinct and should attract a slightly different buyer profile.

However, I am of the view that the C40 is more than likely to cannibalise on the XC40 Recharge P8 as these are priced similarly. I guess, like most things, time will remain the only constant barometer.

Powering the C40 is a 78kWh battery and twin electric motors, one on each axle. As a result, the net power output is 300kW and 660Nm, giving this Swedish compact SUV a sprint from rest to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

That’s quite brisk, but there is more to this car than performance, and that can be found in the cabin.

For starters, in line with the company’s sustainability policy, not an iota of leather is used in the interior. Instead, recycled materials are used on the door padding, for example, an acquired taste if I’m honest, but I get the idea behind it.

There is also a topography-inspired, glowing dashboard insert that emits a soft, white glow under the night sky.

Most of the car’s functions are housed on the Google-based infotainment screen, which is intuitive to use, once one is accustomed, thanks to the smartphone-like operation.

Audiophiles are well catered for by the standard, thumping 600W Harman Kardon sound system.

On a full charge, the C40 has a claimed driving range of 444km and we will soon put this to the test.

Our launch drive in Cape Town mostly consisted of urban driving, where we put the model’s regenerative braking mechanism to the test. It essentially converts the synchronous motors’ kinetic energy into electrical energy during coasting.

This, when used regularly, can incrementally improve electric driving range during each trip. It’s a clever mechanism that, when used efficiently, can reduce the need to use the brakes to slow down.

As mentioned, performance is one of the C40’s fortés as it offers instantaneous, neck-flexing acceleration, which can be addictive and effectively dispense from the traffic lights any pesky hot hatch wannabe.

According to Volvo, the C40 is capable of up to 150kW of charging power on a public DC charger, which means charging the battery pack from 10 to 80% in just 37 minutes — enough time to grab a cup of coffee and catch up on emails.

This is another aspect we will report on, so do keep your eyes on these pages over the next few weeks.

Range anxiety, with the improvement of EV battery technology, is becoming less of a burden for owners, although the fact that there are only a handful of public chargers in urban areas and along main highways remains a bone of contention.

At R1 285 000, the C40 is not the cheapest compact EV SUV, but it definitely is the most powerful, which balances out the power versus capital outlay equation.

The BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, at R1 140 000 and R1 305 000, respectively, are the Volvo C40’s closest rivals in terms of offering AWD (all-wheel-drive) traction, but both are almost 100kW down on power.

While SA remains a drop in the ocean as far as EV markets go, the world is fast moving towards this form of propulsion and we ought to gear up for it, lest our local auto manufacturing industry become obsolete as the demand for combustion-engined cars wanes and ceases.

The Volvo C40 could possibly come in much cheaper but the government’s crippling tax structure for EVs means, once again, the technology remains out of reach for most. That, however, doesn’t detract from the fact that the Volvo C40, at least on first impressions, has a great deal to offer.