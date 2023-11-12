Our top five cars for a road trip

Fuel frugal Fiat 500: Not the most powerful car but it’s kind to your pocket.

With the holidays fast approaching, our nation is preparing to mobilise and take over the coastal regions. This got us thinking about the best road trip car options.

5. Fiat 500 (the most frugal)

Holidays aren’t cheap. And when you live in landlocked Gauteng, there is always a road trip element to consider, whether you are going to Cape Town or Durban. Your choice of vehicle can make your trip a financial breeze — or a nightmare. No, the Fiat 500 isn’t the most exciting car in the world, but it’s frugal, averaging 4L/100km. Plus, you get a large dose of character in this compact package. Just don’t expect to be able to overtake in a hurry.

4. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Sedan (the electric vehicle)

With the world moving towards EVs as the price of fuel continues to climb, this vehicle could be a prudent choice. The infrastructure might be questionable at this stage but in the EQS 450+ you can get up to 782km of range from its 108kWh battery. Yes, if you were travelling from Joburg to Cape Town, this would become a little tricky and you would have to carefully plan your stops along the way. At least your costs would be considerably lower than in a petrol car — not that it would be a concern, given that you purchased a not-so-cheap EQS. What I can tell you is that it will be a comfortable journey for you and your passengers.

3. BMW 320d (best of both worlds)

This entry comes purely from experience, as my first car was an E90 320d. I was immensely impressed with its ability to average around 4.4L/100km, allowing me to travel from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth on one tank of fuel. The best part about a 320d, especially a newer model, is that it has plenty of power and agility for overtaking on mountain passes and cruising along coastal highways.

2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class (for the sheer comfort)

It’s widely agreed that the S-Class is among the most luxurious automobiles available and that’s important on long trips. Being able to stretch out your legs while driving on a cloud is an extravagance few get to experience on the N1. The S-Class makes any journey that much more enjoyable. In addition, you’ll be the envy of onlookers and the centre of attention wherever you go — if that sort of conspicuous thing is your speed. We’re not judging …

1. Aston Martin DB12 (the best GT, in our opinion)

Many believe that supercars have no business going on road trips. And, to a certain extent, they are correct. However, a Grand Tourer is a different animal altogether — a GT sings on the highway. What is the best GT is a contentious subject and under debate. What we do consider a fact, though, is that there’s not much that money can buy that sounds as good, looks as good and feels as good as the Aston Martin DB12.