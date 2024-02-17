Motoring / 17 February 2024 Toyota LandCruiser: New engine, same classic looks By Deon van der Walt FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Rugged: Very little has been done to the exterior of the updated LandCruiser 70 SeriesThe LandCruiser series has been given the once-over by Toyota with great results This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: landcruiser, article, Motoring, reg-only, Toyota