Torn between new and used? Why demo cars hit the sweet spot

If you’re thinking of buying a car, consider demo models that deliver the benefits of a new vehicle without the hefty price tag (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

When deciding between a new or used vehicle, both options have advantages and disadvantages.

A new car offers the appeal of zero mileage, a full warranty and service plan, and the signature new car scent. But it also has a higher price tag. On the other hand, buying used can lead to significant savings, but it often involves higher mileage and the potential absence of a warranty or service plan.

A great compromise is purchasing a demonstration model. Demo vehicles provide many benefits of new cars but at a more affordable price. Typically, these vehicles have much lower mileage, often under 5,000km. Although potential customers may have driven demo cars, dealerships ensure they are in excellent condition, both visually and mechanically.

George Mienie, chief executive of AutoTrader says that demo vehicles offer an opportunity for buyers to enjoy the benefits of a “nearly-new car at a significantly lower price”.

“Our search filters allow buyers to look for exclusively demo vehicles, making narrowing down options easier. Comparing pricing carefully is important to ensure you’re making a well-informed investment,” Minnie says.

While demo models are priced lower than brand-new vehicles, they often come with a slightly reduced warranty and service plan, because these would have started when the car was first used for demonstrations.

The latest AutoTrader data shows the most popular demo models based on listings. Two Volkswagens, two Ford Ranger derivatives, and five bakkies stand out, suggesting that many consumers seeking demo vehicles are focused on practicality and value. This trend is further supported by the popularity of affordable hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 and Suzuki Swift GL.

These models appeal to buyers who prioritise fuel economy, low running costs and ease of use. At average selling prices of R246,364 and R222,541 — significantly lower than new prices — customers can save more than R20,000 compared to the brand-new Polo Vivo 1.4, currently listed at R266,600. With an average mileage of just 2,154km, buyers aren’t compromising much regarding condition or value.

Bakkies are among the best-selling vehicles in South Africa, both in the new and used car markets.

Customers purchasing more expensive models, such as the Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak, could save considerable amounts of cash if they buy a demo. Depending on the model, a new Ranger Wildtrak can cost up to R1,057,200, so purchasing a demo could provide massive savings. Demo models sell for an average of R882,344 and have an average mileage of 1,631km.

Demo vehicles present a compelling middle ground for buyers seeking the benefits of a nearly-new car without the premium price of a brand-new model. Not only do they offer significant savings and low mileage, but also the assurance of excellent condition.

By carefully comparing pricing and considering the remaining warranty and service plan, buyers can make a wise investment that combines value, practicality and peace of mind.

AutoTrader Demo Car Sales Data

Model Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Age Average Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 R246,364 2,154 km 2 years-old Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI R373,187 2,200 km 2 years-old Ford Ranger XL R524,313 2,190 km 2 years-old Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 R307,672 451 km 1 year-old Nissan NP200 1.6 R251,254 792 km 2 years-old Ford Ranger Wildtrak R882,344 1,631 km 2 years-old Suzuki Swift GL R222,541 1,055 km 2 years-old Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 R882,344 1,515 km 2 years-old Isuzu D-Max 1.9 R520,090 1,418 km 2 years-old Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit R306,286 1,256 km 1 year-old

Source: AutoTrader Demo Car Sales Data: 1 January – 31 December 2024