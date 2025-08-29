Chinese continue to run riot at Festival of Motoring

The iCAUR V23 will be available in South Africa in 2026 and will be a customisable EV off-roader.

The Festival of Motoring got underway with its media day on Thursday and the Chinese brands continued to stamp their authority by revealing a diverse range of vehicles.

However, a few other brands, like Volkswagen, also introduced new vehicles.

The German manufacturer introduced the Amarok 222 which will be the petrol version of the beloved bakkie. The price on this model is yet to be confirmed.

Volkswagen also launched the new Transporter, which falls in the multipurpose vehicle category and will also be available in an all-wheel-drive variant. It will be priced from R1 055 200 to R1 301 400.

In addition, VW has updated the Golf GTI, which will hit the South African market in the fourth quarter. The Limited Edition launch model will be available at R908 000.

Tata Motors reintroduced itself to the media after announcing its official comeback into the South African market earlier this month.

It displayed all the products that it has brought into the country. They include the Harrier, which is a full-size SUV; the manufacturer’s flagship product, the Curvv, which is a striking coupe-inspired SUV; the Punch, a compact SUV, and also India’s best selling vehicle and the Tiago, its entry-level vehicle.

Isuzu launched a limited-edition 2025 X-Rider Black to add to the X-Rider bakkie range. The price of the limited edition will range from R664 100 to R770 400.

Subaru released the new 6th-generation Forester which will still be powered by a 2.5-litre engine. It will go on sale immediately and retail from R699 000 to R830 000, depending on the model you opt for.

But, as the South African market is showing, the Chinese onslaught continued at the event.

The LDV Terron9

LDV revealed three new vehicles. The Terron 9, a rather attractive bakkie, will retail for between R699 900 and R849 900 and the D90, a seven-seater SUV, will be priced from R799 900 to R899 900.

The manufacturer also launched the Deliver90, which is, well, a delivery vehicle. It will be available from R699 900.

BYD joined the party by revealing the Dolphin Surf, a fully electric vehicle (EV), which will launch officially in September, and is set to be one of the budget-friendly EV options available in South Africa. The price has not been confirmed.

Baic has been quiet for the past couple of years, and has been enjoying the success of the Beijing X55, but it unveiled a new vehicle in the form of the B30. It will also be available in a hybrid version, the B30e, and will fall into the compact SUV category — but also be an adventure vehicle. Pricing has not been confirmed but it’s expected to be between R550 000 and R700 000.

Omoda and Jaecoo officially introduced the much-anticipated C7 and J5 to South Africa.

The Omoda C7

The Omoda C7 fills the gap between the C5 and C9 and also gets a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version. It is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Jaecoo J5

The Jaecoo J5 enters the market as the J7’s little sibling and will push into the already dense compact SUV market.

Omoda confirmed that the C3, which was revealed at Auto Shanghai earlier this year, will be coming to South Africa, while Jaecoo will bring its flagship J8 to the country.

However, no expected time of arrival was given for these products.

iCAUR finally revealed itself at the Festival of Motoring with the V23. This customisable EV off-roader will enter the South African market in 2026 but no pricing has been made available yet.

MG Motor, which shocked the hatchback market with the MG3 last week, was back at it again at the Festival of Motoring as it revealed the MG ZS Pro, yet another compact SUV. The vehicle will have a price tag of between R397 600 and R431 500.

But the real star of the show at this year’s Festival of Motoring was GAC, which introduced three new vehicles.

The first was the Emzoom Nova, a hot hatch which mimics the Emzoom in all aspects, even the same engine and power outputs. It is priced competitively at R359 900. This model will go on sale in South Africa immediately.

The second was the GAC Aion Y, which is the brand’s first EV to enter the South African market. This will be launched in the fourth quarter and no pricing is available.

The last of the GAC marathon was the reveal of the M8, a PHEV multi-purpose vehicle with a grille larger than the festival itself. However, it was the interior of the vehicle that was the standout. Reclining second-row seats, with leg rests, and posh and elegant features made this vehicle the star of the show. It is also not on sale yet and no price has been confirmed.

The Festival of Motoring runs from 29 to 31 August at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.