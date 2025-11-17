VW Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line+ review: A bargain within its segment

Hot hatch: The Golf 8.5 impresses in every department

The stereotype: an Indian man in a Golf with a cigarette in his mouth, his window rolled down, and his seat reclined so far back that you would think he is driving from the boot of the car.

Unfortunately, I was the stereotype when I received the Golf 8.5 on test, and even though I’m not a cigarette smoker, I quickly realised that maybe it’s just the car that tempts you to do it, because it has a cigarette lighter in the centre console and a very neat-looking ashtray.

I am happy to say that I did not give in to that temptation, but it was difficult not to move the driver’s seat as far back as I could. I also realised that maybe people do this because the drive is delightful.

Even from the outside, the car screams “try me”.

From the moment you unlock it, the animation that moves from the sharp, thin headlights to the VW logo illuminating for the first time ever on a Golf brings life to an already attractive vehicle.

Because we were in the R-Line+ model, we were treated to the same type of beauty on the inside.

The R-Line+ model offers a power-adjustable driver’s seat, active high beam, heated and cooling front seats, Vienna leather seats with an R-Line logo in the front, pedals in brushed stainless steel, and 18-inch Leeds alloy wheels.

This is in addition to what is already offered in the R-Line trim, which has the headrest integrated into the seat for a sporty look, body-coloured bumpers, park assist and park distance control, progressive steering with sports suspension, and keyless entry.

The finishes along the dash are also clean and sporty, and you receive a complete digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen that is well-positioned and extremely responsive.

The front of the car is also extremely spacious, and while you don’t expect too much space at the back, it is sufficient.

The interior of the Golf 8.5

What does it feel like to drive?

The Golf 8.5 features a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 110 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque, which is paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

This is the same combination present in the Audi A3, and boy, it feels just as lovely.

It feels firm and confident on the road, but tightens up when cornering and is extremely agile without feeling wobbly or uncertain.

In terms of power, it delivers 110kW and 250 Nm of torque, which is more than enough. In fact, it feels even quicker because of how agile and confident it is around bendy roads, and to be honest, it just makes the car extremely fun to drive.

The gearbox is also buttery smooth, and gearshifts are effortless.

I mean, we don’t expect anything less from the Golf, but it certainly had me impressed, even for the high standards it has set for itself.

Pricing and verdict

The Golf 8.5 really shines in every department.

From comfort to technology to the awesome drive it provides, I feel that the R580 900 price tag slapped on the entry model is extremely reasonable.

With the R-Line+, you get all the bells and whistles, but will have to fork out a little more as it is priced at R688 100.

However, for what you are getting, I don’t think hatches come better than this one.

I mean, the VW Golf R Line+ really falls into the category of the Audi A3, Mercedes-Benz A Class, and BMW 1 Series, and for that price, it really does well to assert itself as a bargain within the segment.