The Alfa Romeo Junior: A tale of two variants

Signature Italian design is what stands out on the Alfa Romeo Junior. It might just be one of the best-looking vehicles on the market from a design perspective.

The shape of the vehicle was almost giving me Ferrari Purosangue vibes. It has a distinctive Italian design that blends heritage elements with a modern, sporty aesthetic. Its compact silhouette is defined by sharp lines, a short-overhang profile and the iconic “coda tronca” (chopped tail) for improved aerodynamics.

We are fans of the design of the vehicle. With the Alfa Romeo Junior a finalist for 2026 South African Car of the Year, the Mail & Guardian decided on the main things we liked about the vehicle and the things we didn’t.

What we liked

The design of the vehicle is impeccable. On the inside, the Stellantis group used the same layout on the centre console as the one in the Opel Grandland, a car that was extremely comfortable on the inside due to how cosy everything felt. The Alfa Romeo Junior also faces the infotainment screen towards the driver and that again points towards a drivercentric cabin.

The vehicle is fantastic to drive. It’s weird to see an electric Alfa Romeo but it is good to see the brand embracing the future while maintaining its identity. On the inside, it feels sporty due to seat positioning but it’s an Alfa; it was always going to feel that way.

What we didn’t like

The Alfa Romeo Junior is available in a Elettrica variant, priced at R799 900, and an Elettrica Veloce variant, priced at R999 900.

Although there is a big difference in price, the performance between the two differs significantly. The Elettrica delivers 118kW of power and 260Nm of torque, achieving 0–100km/h in 9 seconds and a top speed of 152km/h, while the range-topping Elettrica Veloce produces 207kW and 345Nm, sprinting from 0–100km/h in just 5.9 seconds and reaching 200km/h.

You would think that the added performance was enough to justify the price difference but the gap between the two variants is excessive.

For example, the Elettrica gets cloth seats that are not electrically adjustable while the Elettrica Veloce gets Sabelt bucket seats that use materials like Alcantara that give the interior a superior Italian sports feeling.

I also don’t like the fact that I can sit in an R800 000 EV in 2026 and not have electrically adjustable seats.

Verdict

Despite a few of the quirks we had with the entry model, it drove exceptionally well. The only issue is that the two variants feel like two different cars.

The Elettrica Veloce hits it out the park but the entry-level Elettrica feels slightly underloved.