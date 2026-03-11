The Mazda CX-3 Carbon Edition is too little car for too much money

I remember having the Mazda CX-30 on test last year and feeling like it was the perfect sporty crossover from the brand that encompassed that sporty feeling both inside and outside its vehicles.

No matter how low the driver’s seat, it provided that feeling and had sufficient space to carry the family around with no issues.

This year, I jumped into the Mazda CX-3 Carbon Edition, which is sort of a baby version of the CX-30. I had my reservations from the start.

The CX-30 did not need to get any smaller. The CX-3 is compact, to the extreme.

On a short trip from Sandton to Pretoria, we struggled with space for four adults and a child. That’s when I began to wonder why the CX-3 exists in the space between the Mazda 3 and the Mazda CX-30.

Anyway, I had the vehicle for a week.

Now, don’t get me wrong, while space is an issue, the vehicle’s styling is attractive.

The CX-3 Carbon Edition is characterised by a bold, sporty design highlighted by a black roof, black mirrors and 18-inch black metallic alloy wheels.

The “Carbon Kit” includes a contrasting black roof and matching black side mirrors for a modern aesthetic.

It’s a mixed bag on the inside. Mazda always provides comfortable seats but this vehicle lacked room.

I didn’t have an issue with the 8-inch infotainment system even though it felt small compared to what you get in other vehicles nowadays. I’m a huge fan of Mazda’s commander dial that exists in the centre console, allowing the driver to control the screen effortlessly without having to touch it.

However, as seen in the new Mazda CX-5, the feature will no longer be available as Mazda has moved to the world of touchscreens.

In terms of driving, the Mazda CX-3 features a 2.0 litre naturally aspirated engine that delivers 115kW power and 206Nm torque.

It is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Driving any Mazda is always lovely. Sometimes, it could use a turbocharged engine but smooth gear shifts, easy handling and sufficient power make the CX-3 a comfortable drive.

Verdict

Apart from the lack of space in the CX-3, there is no faulting Mazda when it comes to styling and the drive. Still, it doesn’t make sense where this model fits and why it exists in the space that it does.

The lower variants that start at R440 000 sound fair for the pedigree Mazda brings but at R551 600 for the Carbon Edition, there’s a lot of other vehicles on the market that I would rather choose.

Even if you stick to the brand, you can pick up an entry CX-30 for the same price or add R40 000 and pick up a CX-5.

The Carbon Edition is priced way too high for what you get.